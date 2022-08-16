Read full article on original website
BBC
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
