Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?

One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
