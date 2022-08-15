Read full article on original website
Eagle Bluffs CA holds hunting draw for opening day of dove season
Body Boone County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting a hunting draw for the opening day of dove season at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Sept. 1. Due to a high amount of interest in hunting the conservation area, hunters will need to put their names into the draw to have the opportunity to hunt Eagle Bluffs CA on Sept. 1.
Scrivner Shooting Range reopens as maintenance repairs have been completed
Body Cole County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened Scrivner Shooting Range. The range had temporarily closed for general maintenance earlier this month while fixes to asphalt and shingles, among other things, were being completed. Scrivner Shooting Range is open from one half hour before...
