Body Boone County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting a hunting draw for the opening day of dove season at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Sept. 1. Due to a high amount of interest in hunting the conservation area, hunters will need to put their names into the draw to have the opportunity to hunt Eagle Bluffs CA on Sept. 1.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO