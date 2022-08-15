ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

12 People Displaced After Stratford House Fire

A dozen people living in a Stratford home have been displaced after it caught fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they were called to a house on Guzzi Drive at about 11 a.m. Responding crews located the blaze inside the living room of the single-family home. The fire was put under...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Car Crash on Route 111 in Trumbull: Police

A man has died after a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday afternoon. Route 111 was closed while police conducted their investigation. It has since partially reopened, and is expected to fully reopen by the morning. Authorities responded to the area at about 4 p.m. after receiving several...
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy