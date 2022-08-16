ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

FDIC Warns 5 Companies About Statements Around Deposit Insurance

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported Friday (Aug. 19) that it has issued letters to five companies demanding that they cease and desist from making what it says are “false and misleading statements” about FDIC deposit insurance and take corrective action to address statements it has identified.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#Tread#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fintechs#Treasury
pymnts

Thanks to Tools and Trust, Banks Can Now Clear Up BNPL’s ‘Perception Problem’

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has a bit of a perception problem, Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The conventional wisdom is that the typical BNPL consumer is strapped for cash and credit, and may be a risky bet for providers. However, the reality is far different: It turns out that the BNPL customer is savvier about their finances than many observers might think, and is using the credit offering across digital channels to manage everyday cash flow.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
pymnts

Toomey: FDIC ‘Improperly’ Restricting Crypto Trading Amid Broader U.S. Crackdown

A clash may be coming between congressional Republicans and federal banking regulators over the treatment of cryptocurrency businesses. On Tuesday (Aug. 17) Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, wrote to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) demanding to know if the regulator was “improperly” leaning on banks to “deter them from doing business with lawful cryptocurrency-related companies” and to “deter banks from extending credit to crypto-related companies.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking

Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: EU Eyes Capping Banks’ Crypto Holdings; Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Restructures; JPMorgan Analyst: Coinbase to Benefit From Ethereum Merge

EU banks exposed to cryptocurrencies could see caps and big capital requirements from a new financial services law as lawmakers look to curb risk from the digital coins, a document from the European Parliament said. The plan was reportedly tabled by Green Party lawmaker Ville Niinistö and want to get...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech

If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
MARKETS
pymnts

Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa

South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
WORLD
pymnts

Plastiq CEO: Capital From SPAC Deal Offers ‘Prudent’ Strategic Advantage

Not all that long ago, capital was a commodity, Eliot Buchanan, CEO of B2B payments platform Plastiq, told Karen Webster. The credit spigots were open. Interest rates were cheap, and many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could get buy on a mix of their owners’ personal credit cards. Commercial payments may have been a bit of laggard in payments modernization — and then suddenly, the pandemic stymied supply chains, roiled financial services and led many companies into a cash crunch.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation

Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy