Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking

With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?

The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
Visions Federal Credit Union on Building Crypto Literacy

Credit unions are in a unique position to help consumers as they enter the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to professionals at Endwell, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union (VFCU). Joe Keller, vice president of digital assets, and Cynthia Schroeder, senior vice president of digital assets, are working to make cryptocurrencies and digital assets more consumer-friendly. The CU’s commitment to the role of educator does not stop at ensuring that staff and members can use these tools, however: VFCU also works to build industry awareness and topical literacy on crypto.
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking

The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Voices of the CFO: Digitizing B2B Payments From First Steps to Sprinter Vans

Chief financial officers (CFOs) have never been ones to shy away from a challenge, and so far this year, they’ve certainly had their share of them to contend with. A slowing economy and rising inflation, geopolitical tension, lingering pandemic problems in the form of tight supply chains — and even tighter labor markets — have made keeping an eye on cash flow and keeping the business humming trickier than ever.
Today in Crypto: EU Eyes Capping Banks’ Crypto Holdings; Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Restructures; JPMorgan Analyst: Coinbase to Benefit From Ethereum Merge

EU banks exposed to cryptocurrencies could see caps and big capital requirements from a new financial services law as lawmakers look to curb risk from the digital coins, a document from the European Parliament said. The plan was reportedly tabled by Green Party lawmaker Ville Niinistö and want to get...
