Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Today in B2B Payments: Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Today in B2B payments, new partnerships are bringing new solutions to customers. Orbit and Axletree have teamed up to offer a comprehensive treasury solution, while TSYS and Extend are working together to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. Treasury management system (TMS)...
Authorized Push Payment Fraud Is Fastest Growing Scam for One Good Reason
The financial services industry has done a good job safeguarding consumers from third-party fraud — that age-old ruse in which bad actors steal personal information, card numbers or passwords to access victims’ bank accounts. Featurespace Founder David Excell told PYMNTS in an interview that, naturally, the fraudsters are...
Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales
Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
How FIs Are Meeting the Growing Brand Necessity of Embedded Banking
With a digital transformation sweeping through the business world, the banking needs of small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are rapidly changing. Instead of continuing to utilize physical processes and analog solutions, SMBs are increasingly relying on and expecting online channels and digital solutions. A recent survey found that more than two-thirds of SMBs seek to manage as many aspects of their businesses digitally as possible.
Why Are Travel Industry Vendor Payments So Complicated?
The travel industry was one of the biggest pandemic losers. Now that the world has largely reopened, business is booming again. Business travel is a big part of it. In the second quarter, business travel accounted for roughly two-thirds of Hilton Worldwide’s revenue mix and just over half of Marriott International’s, according to company earnings reports.
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Voices of the CFO: Digitizing B2B Payments From First Steps to Sprinter Vans
Chief financial officers (CFOs) have never been ones to shy away from a challenge, and so far this year, they’ve certainly had their share of them to contend with. A slowing economy and rising inflation, geopolitical tension, lingering pandemic problems in the form of tight supply chains — and even tighter labor markets — have made keeping an eye on cash flow and keeping the business humming trickier than ever.
Checkout.com Enhances Authentication Tool to Reduce Abandoned Carts
Full-stack payments company Checkout.com is rolling out enhancements to its authentication product to help online businesses reduce abandoned carts as evolving strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements kick in across Europe. “With the flurry of work to comply with SCA requirements in the rear view mirror, it's time for businesses to...
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M
Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
Thanks to Tools and Trust, Banks Can Now Clear Up BNPL’s ‘Perception Problem’
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has a bit of a perception problem, Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The conventional wisdom is that the typical BNPL consumer is strapped for cash and credit, and may be a risky bet for providers. However, the reality is far different: It turns out that the BNPL customer is savvier about their finances than many observers might think, and is using the credit offering across digital channels to manage everyday cash flow.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Optty BNPL Ecosystem Adds ShopBack as 50th Integration
Independent buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration platform Optty has added shopping and rewards firm ShopBack to its expanding BNPL ecosystem, marking its 50th integration. ShopBack PayLater, powered by hoolah, is available to all participating merchants in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand as an option through the Optty Retail Control Center, according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 17).
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking
Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
