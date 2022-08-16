Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has a bit of a perception problem, Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The conventional wisdom is that the typical BNPL consumer is strapped for cash and credit, and may be a risky bet for providers. However, the reality is far different: It turns out that the BNPL customer is savvier about their finances than many observers might think, and is using the credit offering across digital channels to manage everyday cash flow.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO