Trail running devotees are not your average runners. Unlike those who chose to run on tracks or streets, trail running fans require novelty. They run off road because trails offer a variety of terrain that makes every run unique. And normal running shoes just don’t cut it for the type of athlete that chooses to run up hills, hop over tree branches, and scramble through rocks and mud during their free time. That’s where the Merrell MTL line comes in. “MTL” stands for Merrell Test Lab, a stable of high-performance athletes that test and refine the company’s most experimental shoes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO