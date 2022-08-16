Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack
The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
Russia Destroys More Than 100 HIMARS Missiles: Defense Ministry
Both Ukraine and the U.S. have been touting the war-torn country's use of the HIMARS weapons systems against Russia.
NATO chief warns Putin 'the whole alliance will react' if he invades a NATO nation and says Ukraine war 'is the most dangerous situation in Europe since WW2'
The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and...
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Told Kyiv Russia Planned To Seize Hostomel Airport
Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)A new report details the lengths the U.S. went through to convince Ukraine's president and the world that Russia would attack.
Steven Seagal Goes on Russian TV, Attacks CNN After HIMARS Fact Check
The Hollywood star backed the Kremlin explanation for the attack on the Olenivka prison in the Donetsk region, which killed 53.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Claims of new Russian atrocity after gruesome image appears to show the head of a Ukrainian POW stuck on a pole
A new image posted by a Ukrainian official appears to show the skull of a Ukrainian prisoner of war placed on a stick outside a building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna, which was captured by Russian forces in May. Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukrainian Luhansk province, shared...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Russia Loses 24 of Its Best Fighter Jets, Turns to Obsolete Planes: Ukraine
"The SU-35 aircrafts also showed a low level of durability," a Ukrainian general posted on Facebook.
Russia hasn't destroyed any of the devastating HIMARS artillery given Ukraine, US says, contradicting Russia's claims
Russia has claimed to have destroyed four US-donated HIMARS in Ukraine, but on Wednesday the Pentagon said "those systems have not been eliminated."
Top Ukrainian Official Admits It’s ‘Impossible’ to Defeat Russia Without Greater Western Support
KYIV, Ukraine—The head of Ukraine’s National Security Council has told The Daily Beast that it will be “impossible” for Ukraine to defeat President Vladimir Putin’s invading army with the current level of support from the West. Oleksiy Danilov explained that international partners never fully understood...
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most
In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
My country, Ukraine, has a proposal for the west – and it could make the whole world safer | Andriy Yermak
A legally binding security guarantee from our allies would make a huge difference, says Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Drone bombs Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
A drone carrying an explosive payload attacked the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the Russian-controlled region of Crimea on Sunday. The drone attack was carried out at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is headquartered. The attack coincided with Russia’s July 31 Navy Day celebrations.
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Climbing Russian casualties and reports suggesting that Russia is now looking to North Korea to aid its flagging troops raised eyebrows this week as some began to question whether Moscow would drag Pyongyang into its war in Ukraine. Russia expert and former intelligence officer in Russian doctrine and strategy for...
Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video
Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
