ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 4

Related
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Crimea#Military Alliance#Ammunition Dump#Ukraine War#Russian#Dzhankoi
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Drone bombs Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters

A drone carrying an explosive payload attacked the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol in the Russian-controlled region of Crimea on Sunday. The drone attack was carried out at the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is headquartered. The attack coincided with Russia’s July 31 Navy Day celebrations.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy