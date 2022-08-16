Read full article on original website
Related
Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension
Tuchel added: "You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it."
BBC
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Comments / 0