'5/14 Survivors Fund' application process begins

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Three months after the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, the application process now begins to receive compensation from the "5/14 Survivors Fund".

Rev. Mark Blue is urging those impacted to go online if you were at the supermarket that day and he adds help is available in the process.

"The Urban League is a partner that we're we're going to be using, along with the Resource Center on East ferry, to where they will have navigators that should be there to help individuals apply, and to help them go through it," says Blue.

Blue says he doesn't know how much each person eligible will receive, because the deadline to receive funds is Sept. 20.

"After the deadline has passed, then we'll convene and look at what we have for each of the categories, we would ask people to apply," says Blue. Blue says each application will be vetted for eligibility.

However, not everyone is happy about the distribution of the more than $5 million raised to this point. Myles Carter facilitated a discussion among five survivors who were at the Tops Market during the deadly shooting spree and all have different stories and lingering issues stemming from the horrifying experience.

Blue would not comment about Carter's complaints, but Rev. Kinzer Pointer did.

"When we're talking about a flamethrower like Carter, I just don't take him seriously," says Pointer. "Because Myles has got a lot of mouth, but very little work behind the show."

Pointer says the work has been taxing and difficult.

"Nobody wants to do this kind of work," explains Pointer.

Those affected by the shooting have until Sept. 14 to fill out the application.