Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, August 16th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJykd_0hIoCquo00

Three Western New York entities have received adult-use processing licenses from the state's Office of Cannabis Management. Business First reports two are in Buffalo: Chocolate Delivery Systems Inc. on Elmwood Avenue and Northeast Botanicals Distribution LLC, AKA Bison Botanics, on Military Road. The other is Batavia hemp processor Empire Hemp Co. in Genesee County. The Office of Cannabis Management so far approving just 15 licenses.

Galbani has been selected as the Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills. Galbani is manufactured in Buffalo by Lactalis American Group.

Univera Healthcare is inviting nonprofit organizations to apply for their Health Equity Awards.  These awards help fund health and wellness programs addressing racial and ethnic health disparities in Western New York.  The application period is open until 11:59pm on Thursday, September 15th.  For more, go to UniveraHealthcare.com/Community

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
