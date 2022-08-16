Read full article on original website
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Predicts Effect on Ethereum Price in the Case of a Successful Merge and a Failed Merge
On Tuesday (August 16), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...
$ETH: CME Group Shows Impeccable Timing With Launch of Its Options on Ether Futures
On Thursday (August 18), the world’s leading derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that it “plans to launch options on Ether futures on September 12, pending regulatory review.”. On 12 November 2019, CME Group (“CME”), which owns “large derivatives, options and futures exchanges in Chicago and New York City...
Smart and Social Web3 Platform Blockify Raises $2.2M
Nassau, Bahamas, August 18, 2022 – Blockify Inc, an emerging blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $2.2M seed round. Since 2021, Blockify has been developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Core features include Web3 social interaction, an intuitive interface for users to track and manage their portfolio, create-to-earn, and surf-to-earn user utility.
Google’s Parent Company Has Been Increasing Its Investment in the Crypto Space
A research report, which provides interesting insights on how the top 100 public companies in the U.S. are investing in the blockchain/crypto space, has recently been released. The report (titled: “Top 100 Public Companies Investing in Blockchain & Crypto Companies”) was created by Blockdata, which is a subsidiary of CB...
Ethereum Price Takes a Fall With 4 Weeks Till the Merge, But Still Up 94% in 2 Months
On Friday (August 19), the $ETH price is down around 6% — which is not that bad considering that $ADA, $SOL, $DOT, $MATIC, and $AVAX are suffering double-digit percentage losses — thanks to the current “risk-off” mood that has resulted in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surging to nearly 108 this week.
Facebook’s Former Head of Crypto Manages To Bash Ethereum Without Meaning To Do So
On Thursday (August 18), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), is a big fan of Bitcoin; unfortunately, with his latest praise of Bitcoin, he seems to have upset some supporters of Bitcoin. Between May 2018...
$ETH: Compound Founder Offers Words of Advice Regarding Ethereum’s Merge Event
On Wednesday (August 17), Compound Labs Co-Founder Robert Leshner gave $ETH some valuable advice regarding Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which is expected...
$ADA: Latest News About Upcoming Cardano-Powered Metaverse ‘Cardalonia’ ($LONIA)
Cardalonia, the Web3 startup that claims to be “building the biggest metaverse ecosystem on Cardano” recently reported some great news. On April 18, the Estonian crypto startup that is developing the upcoming Cardano-powered NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game Cardanlonia ($LONIA) announced that it had raised $420,000 in a pre-seed round.
