ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: CME Group Shows Impeccable Timing With Launch of Its Options on Ether Futures

On Thursday (August 18), the world’s leading derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that it “plans to launch options on Ether futures on September 12, pending regulatory review.”. On 12 November 2019, CME Group (“CME”), which owns “large derivatives, options and futures exchanges in Chicago and New York City...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Smart and Social Web3 Platform Blockify Raises $2.2M

Nassau, Bahamas, August 18, 2022 – Blockify Inc, an emerging blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $2.2M seed round. Since 2021, Blockify has been developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Core features include Web3 social interaction, an intuitive interface for users to track and manage their portfolio, create-to-earn, and surf-to-earn user utility.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Google’s Parent Company Has Been Increasing Its Investment in the Crypto Space

A research report, which provides interesting insights on how the top 100 public companies in the U.S. are investing in the blockchain/crypto space, has recently been released. The report (titled: “Top 100 Public Companies Investing in Blockchain & Crypto Companies”) was created by Blockdata, which is a subsidiary of CB...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Compound Founder Offers Words of Advice Regarding Ethereum’s Merge Event

On Wednesday (August 17), Compound Labs Co-Founder Robert Leshner gave $ETH some valuable advice regarding Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which is expected...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Macro#Stablecoin#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Fidelity Investments
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Latest News About Upcoming Cardano-Powered Metaverse ‘Cardalonia’ ($LONIA)

Cardalonia, the Web3 startup that claims to be “building the biggest metaverse ecosystem on Cardano” recently reported some great news. On April 18, the Estonian crypto startup that is developing the upcoming Cardano-powered NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game Cardanlonia ($LONIA) announced that it had raised $420,000 in a pre-seed round.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy