ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Miami to host 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8j0o_0hIoAGVa00

For those who wish to plan ahead as much as possible, the College Football Playoff has announced decisions on the host cities for the national championship games in 2025 and 2026. The national championship game is heading to Miami in 2026 , but an announcement for the host city in 2025 will be officially confirmed at a later time.

Miami will be hosting the College Football Playoff national championship game for a second time, making Miami the first two-time host of the national championship game in the playoff era. Miami hosted the 2021 CFB national championship game as well.

According to a report from ESPN, Atlanta is expected to be named the host city for the championship game in 2025 . And if that report is correct, then Atlanta will actually become the first two-time host of the national championship game in the playoff era. Atlanta hosted the 2018 national championship game.

The semifinal sites for the national championship game during the 2024 season will be played in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, with the winners meeting in, reportedly, Atlanta.

The national semifinal rotation for the 2025 season will include the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, with the winners advancing to Miami.

Here is a list of host cities for the College Football Playoff national championship game since it was first played in 2015, including the confirmed upcoming host cities.

  • 2015: Arlington, TX (AY&T Stadium)
  • 2016: Glendale, AZ (University of Phoenix Stadium)
  • 2017: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)
  • 2018: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
  • 2019: Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)
  • 2020: New Orleans, LA (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
  • 2021: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)
  • 2022: Indianapolis, IN (Lucas Oil Stadium)
  • 2023: Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)
  • 2024: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)
  • 2025: TBA
  • 2026: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

List

5 questions for James Franklin must answer for Penn State in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMMUS_0hIoAGVa00

Related

Penn State outside preseason AP Top 25 for first time since 2016

Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Biggest game in October

2022 Penn State Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Biggest game in September

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcguire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star DL Kavion Henderson names top schools

Four-star defensive line prospect Kavion Henderson has named his top five schools. Henderson ranks Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma as his top schools. Kavion Henderson has recently visited the Auburn Tigers. He is a junior at Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end is a member of the class of 2024.
EDUCATION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Name a deeper team at safety than Arkansas…good luck

Jalen Catalon. Simeon Blair. Jayden Johnson. Latvious Brini. Get used to those names. Arkansas’ top four safeties may truly be the deepest group in the SEC. That, in turn, makes them one of the deepest units in the country. Consider it. Jalen Catalon is two seasons removed from Freshman All-American honors and was a preseason All-SEC first-teamer this year. Brini was a starter for last year’s national champion Georgia. Blair and Johnson both earned starts for the 9-4 Hogs last year. As a foursome, they can cover and tackle just about anything that’s coming their way. Blair’s rise has been especially magical. He arrived...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bronny James collegiate recruitment chaos is officially underway with reported offer from Memphis

Bronny James, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon in California, has a decision to make. The four-star recruit will soon decide where he is playing basketball once he completes high school. James, who reportedly received offers from North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central in 2020, is expected to go the collegiate route rather than play for the G League Ignite or Overtime Elite.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#American Football#Cfb#Espn#Tx#Glendale#Az Lrb University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football lands one preseason CBS All-American

Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season. In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented. Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games. Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round. Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati. List Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Reed hits new low with pathetic $750M lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Former Masters champ and current LIV Golf exhibition golfer Patrick Reed is the worst, and I’m not saying this just because of the awful shirts he wears each week or the many times he’s challenged the rules of golf while being filmed by TV cameras.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James makes clarifying statement on college recruitment of son Bronny

The past few days in the world of college basketball recruiting have been a whirlwind for the Oregon Ducks. Dana Altman landed five-star small forward Mookie Cook, the No. 4 player in the 2023 class on Friday. Then news came out that four-star shooting guard Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, was being recruited by the Ducks.  On top of that, an expert prediction came out on Tuesday that suggested that Oregon is the team to beat to get a commitment from James, who ranks as the No. 47 player in the 2023 class. On Tuesday night, LeBron James...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas absolutely dominated in his first NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last decade, but they have, more often than not, fielded offensive lines that have ranked at or near the bottom of the league. Having former offensive line coach Tom Cable in charge of personnel for that group from 2011-2017 certainly didn’t help, and outside of the occasional expenditure, the front five hasn’t seemed to be a top priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy