ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Nicole Linton After The Fatal Los Angeles Crash & More

By @Djxo313
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0hIoAFcr00

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

ICYMI we tapped in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the Nicole Linton case, the Houston based travel nurse who killed six people in a fiery crash. Donald Trumps recent home raid by the FBI and more. Catch Believe The Hype every Friday at 7:10 am on The Morning Hustle.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
Thrillist

The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County

Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Drunk Driver Kills One, Injures 2 In OC Crash

An Orange County woman who ran from the scene of a crash she caused, is now in custody facing a manslaughter charge. She is 32 year old Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana. Rosales was driving under the influence and speeding at 10:30 p-m Saturday August 13th 2022 when she crashed her car into another car on Lakeshore Street in Lake Elsinore.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fbi#Tiktok
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Unusual Jewelry Store at the Spectrum Attracts Teen Clientele

— a jewelry boutique first established in La Jolla — has been popular among teens. In July, the company opened its second retail store. The new store is located at the Irvine Spectrum Center, next to the Haagen-Dazs and Bella Plant Co. stores. The brand was created by Griffin...
IRVINE, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fatal shooting is investigated

Santa Ana police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday afternoon of a 20-year-old man. According to the SAPD, officers were send to the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street at 3:19 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found “an unresponsive” adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
shescatchingflights.com

Solo Travel: 7 Things to do Alone in Newport Beach

Looking to travel solo, but not sure where to go or what to do? Newport Beach in Southern California is the perfect place for a solo traveler. With its beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and fun activities, Newport Beach has something for everyone. Why Should I Consider a Solo Trip to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Drunk Woman Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars | Fullerton

08.15.2022 | 12:54 AM | FULLERTON – Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of a car that had hit several parked vehicles. When they arrived they found multiple cars that had been hit and woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the cars. She was transported to a local area trauma center. At this time, alcohol does appears to be a factor in the collision. A total of 3 cars were hit and sustained major damage. According to the neighbor is the SOT, the woman stated that she had been partying with friends prior to the collision. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
localocnews.com

OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
irvineweekly.com

H Mart Officially Opens Second Store Location In Irvine

H Mart, the well-known Asian supermarket chain, has officially announced the opening of its second Irvine store location on Alton Parkway. The city’s second H Mart location becomes the chain’s sixteenth in California and part of a growing network of more than 70 stores in the United States. Additionally, the chain has a network of seven stores in Canada.
IRVINE, CA
Essence

JP Morgan Launches Million Dollar Fund To Support Single Mothers

The $1M fund will help support the college educations of single mothers attending Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York and Lee College in Houston, Texas. single women have become heads of households. While that’s a testament to the strength of a woman, organizations have recognized that many could benefit...
HOUSTON, TX
HeySoCal

Mixed results in OC COVID-19 statistics

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continues to climb — but positivity rates are declining while a dozen more deaths have been logged, though most date back to the winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. “It’s a little perplexing,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy