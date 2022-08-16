New bus garage coming to Union City after years without, thanks to $44.6M FTA grant

NJ Transit was awarded a $44.6 million grant to rebuild a bus garage in Union City and make it compatible with electric buses, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Federal Transit Administration.

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed and signed by President Joe Biden last year, which drastically increased federal funding for transit agencies, made the grant possible.

Once built, the facility will be able to house 40 all-electric buses. NJ Transit has not used the old Union City Bus Garage, which the board approved for demolition last month for more than $6 million, for years and has leased part of the space to the Union City Department of Public Works to store equipment. The building has largely fallen into disrepair and is considered unsafe for entry, according to board documents.

"For too long we have had to ride buses that have been pressed into service beyond their useful life, and for too long transit agencies have had to make tough choices with limited budgets that resulted in deferred maintenance and replacement of your rolling stock, workforce training and rehabilitating their buildings and facilities," Nuria Fernandez, administrator of the Federal Transit Administration, said during a call with reporters Monday.

Project costs for a new Union City Bus Garage are estimated at $68.9 million, according to NJ Transit’s capital plan, updated last month . The agency did not provide an answer to a question about how it would pay for the $24 million of the estimated project cost not covered by the grant.

The agency is more than a year behind in its anticipated launch of a pilot program for battery-operated buses, which NJ Transit officials said had to do with issues from vendors. Eight electric buses are expected to be rolled out this year in Camden, where the agency finished renovations to accommodate the new vehicles this spring at its Newton bus garage. The agency is planning a second phase of electric bus launches out of the Hilton bus garage, in Essex County.

While NJ Transit's award was the sixth-highest announced by the FTA, it barely scratches the surface of NJ Transit’s needs to prepare for a zero-emission future.

The agency’s current five-year capital plan includes more than $1.7 billion in bus-related projects in need of funding, plus nearly $6 billion to purchase zero-emission buses to fully transition the more than 3,000-bus fleet by 2040. NJ Transit’s 16 active bus garages, which range in age from 22 to 120 years and have not received substantial renovations since 1998, will need updating to handle larger buses, charging stations and increased electric power distribution. Plans to build a new northern bus garage in Ridgefield Park are also underway, with $13.6 million for preliminary design work, but construction of the facility is expected to cost at least $360 million.

NJ Transit's needs are not unique.

Fernandez said the Federal Transit Administration received 530 eligible project proposals from agencies around the country that outlined about $7.72 billion in needs from the two grant programs that support the purchasing of low- and no-emission buses and the building or repairing of bus maintenance facilities.

This year, 150 awards were given out, to the tune of $1.72 billion. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make $7.5 billion available in total to these two programs through 2026.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New bus garage coming to Union City after years without, thanks to $44.6M FTA grant