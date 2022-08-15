Read full article on original website
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!
The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside University Health System looks to fill nursing positions
Riverside University Health System will host a virtual hiring event Aug. 24 to fill nursing positions throughout Riverside County. The free online event will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with candidates asked to register for at https://bit.ly/RUHSNurses, according to a statement on Riverside County’s website. All applications...
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
Fontana Herald News
Carnival will offer free school supplies and food on Aug. 19 in Fontana
A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana. The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue. The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming
The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it The post During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
tylerwoodgroup.com
391 Montclair Drive #158, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204679)
Lovely Home maintained Like New. Huge Deck. Big Carport. Work Shop. 220 in Carport. Owner will relocate to Colorado so most furnishings will stay. It's a Goodie!. APPLIANCES Dishwasher , Disposal, Dryer, Gas Oven , Gas Range, Gas Water Heater, Microwave , Range Hood, Refrigerator , Vented Exhaust Fan, Washer.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
yourrialto.com
The Passing of Former Mayor Grace Vargas
It is with a heavy heart that the City of Rialto announce the passing of Former Mayor Grace Vargas, who served Rialto as Mayor for 12 years from 2000-2012. Flags are being flown at half-staff in her honor.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
z1077fm.com
LIVING DESERT HOLDING JOB FAIR – HIRING FOR 70 JOBS
The Living Desert in Palm Springs has 70 job openings and is hosting a job fair this Saturday (August 20th) to try and fill them. The non-profit zoo and garden is looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions – and the positions range from animal care to retail and food service roles.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)
One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets in need of adoption
HESPERIA, Calif. - You could help save the lives of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia Animal Shelter is at capacity and while it is a no kill shelter it is putting out an urgent message for help. They need homes for dogs and cats that could...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
spectrumnews1.com
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
