ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Alton High School's Marching 100

Alton's Marching 100 performed during their school's Fall Sports kickoff Night. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report

ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
EAST ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Louis Johnson Sawyer

Louis Johnson Sawyer, 92, of Collinsville, IL, died at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4:06 am. He was born April 30, 1930, in Gillespie, IL to George H. Sawyer & Santina L. Baggio Sawyer. He married Betty J. Vasel Sawyer on December...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Alton, IL
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream
edglentoday.com

Former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. Foster Dies, Was Trailblazer With His Efforts

GLEN CARBON – The former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. “Ronnie” Foster Sr. passed away at 2:03 pm on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born and raised in Glen Carbon, he served as mayor from 1981-2001 and spent 16 years as a Village Trustee. In his honor, Village Hall will install bunting to recognize his enormous contributions to the community.
GLEN CARBON, IL
edglentoday.com

Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Welcomed to SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed its first cohort of Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) and their families to campus Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a special reception honoring the participants and kicking off the fall 2022 academic year. The CODES program is an innovative, first-of-its-kind general education program...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
edglentoday.com

This Labor Day, Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

EDWARDSVILLE – As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, the Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Late Goal Lifts SIUE Over Indiana State in Home Opener

EDWARDSVILLE – Sydney Christopher buried a shot in the box in the 89th minute Thursday as SIUE women's soccer defeated Indiana State 2-1 in its season opener at Ralph Korte Stadium. Christopher scored from six yards out on the left side past ISU goalkeeper Tara Hoffman immediately after she...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

First-Year Students Move in to Their New Home Away from Home at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was filled with new, smiling faces as first-year students began moving into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Move-in activities for first-year students continue Thursday, Aug. 18, with returning students arriving Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20. In total, more than 2,650 students will live in University Housing in fall 2022.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Mendoza Seeks ARPA Funds to Preserve Vital Records That Date Back To 1800s

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Recorder, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is seeking ARPA funds to preserve over one million documents which date back to the 1800’s. These documents include birth, marriage, and death records of Madison County residents. Mendoza said, “American Rescue Plan Act funds were requested for consideration last year,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy