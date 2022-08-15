GLEN CARBON – The former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. “Ronnie” Foster Sr. passed away at 2:03 pm on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born and raised in Glen Carbon, he served as mayor from 1981-2001 and spent 16 years as a Village Trustee. In his honor, Village Hall will install bunting to recognize his enormous contributions to the community.

