Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville's Taricone, St. Louis' Hose and Marion's Gray Showcase Their Artwork For September Show
EDWARDSVILLE - Today, the work of artists Edwardsville's Elsa Taricone, St. Louis' Cindy Hose, and Marion's Erin Gray is showcased. The three will all participate in the Edwardsville Arts Fair. Artist Name: Elsa Taricone. Location: Edwardsville. Artist Statement: "I enjoy designing and creating unique jewelry that is full of endless...
edglentoday.com
Alton High School's Marching 100
Alton's Marching 100 performed during their school's Fall Sports kickoff Night. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Bond Set At $150,000: Alton Police Arrest East Alton Man After Gunshot Report
ALTON - The Alton Police Department arrested Nathan A. Johnson, 37-year-old male, of East Alton, on Aug. 14, 2022. Johnson, of East Alton, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with the offenses of Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon.
edglentoday.com
Louis Johnson Sawyer
Louis Johnson Sawyer, 92, of Collinsville, IL, died at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4:06 am. He was born April 30, 1930, in Gillespie, IL to George H. Sawyer & Santina L. Baggio Sawyer. He married Betty J. Vasel Sawyer on December...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
edglentoday.com
Shakespeare Production, Criterium Festival, D.A.R.E. Car Show Set for This Weekend
EDWARDSVILLE – The stage is set for a fun-filled weekend for residents and visitors alike, whether you’re a theater fan, prefer pedal power or want to check out some cool cars, hot rods and vintage vehicles. These free special events are scheduled to take place downtown on Friday,...
edglentoday.com
Dr. Shelton: "Fabulous To See Educators, Students and Smiling" To Start Edwardsville School District 7 School Year
"Starting up a school year is never easy - there are always new employees, students, and families to get acclimated to District 7," he said. "It was fabulous to see educators and students smiling and excited to start the school year!" "Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song" now playing on The...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Lutheran High Records Largest Enrollment In Eight Years, Primed For Great Year, Says Dr. Krause
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School has opened the 2022-2023 school year with the highest enrollment that it has had in the past eight years. MELHS begins the year with 215 students, up from 175 last year. MELHS Principal Dr. Jay Krause said the school is fully staffed and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. Foster Dies, Was Trailblazer With His Efforts
GLEN CARBON – The former Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Ronald J. “Ronnie” Foster Sr. passed away at 2:03 pm on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born and raised in Glen Carbon, he served as mayor from 1981-2001 and spent 16 years as a Village Trustee. In his honor, Village Hall will install bunting to recognize his enormous contributions to the community.
edglentoday.com
Chapman Street In Edwardsville Improvements – Closure for Milling and Resurfacing
EDWARDSVILLE - Chapman Street will be closed for milling and resurfacing beginning Monday, August 22, through Thursday, August 25, weather permitting. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message. During that period, the roadway will be closed to all traffic between...
edglentoday.com
Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Welcomed to SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed its first cohort of Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) and their families to campus Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a special reception honoring the participants and kicking off the fall 2022 academic year. The CODES program is an innovative, first-of-its-kind general education program...
edglentoday.com
Marquette Catholic Girls Golfers Take Triangular Meet With Father McGivney and Alton High
ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s girls' golf team won a triangular match on Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. The Explorers’ Ava Bartosiak and Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten were medalists with a tie score of 38. Alton’s Addison Kenney scored a 44, while teammate Samantha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
edglentoday.com
This Labor Day, Remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
EDWARDSVILLE – As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, the Edwardsville Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off...
edglentoday.com
Late Goal Lifts SIUE Over Indiana State in Home Opener
EDWARDSVILLE – Sydney Christopher buried a shot in the box in the 89th minute Thursday as SIUE women's soccer defeated Indiana State 2-1 in its season opener at Ralph Korte Stadium. Christopher scored from six yards out on the left side past ISU goalkeeper Tara Hoffman immediately after she...
edglentoday.com
First-Year Students Move in to Their New Home Away from Home at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville was filled with new, smiling faces as first-year students began moving into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Move-in activities for first-year students continue Thursday, Aug. 18, with returning students arriving Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20. In total, more than 2,650 students will live in University Housing in fall 2022.
edglentoday.com
Mendoza Seeks ARPA Funds to Preserve Vital Records That Date Back To 1800s
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Recorder, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is seeking ARPA funds to preserve over one million documents which date back to the 1800’s. These documents include birth, marriage, and death records of Madison County residents. Mendoza said, “American Rescue Plan Act funds were requested for consideration last year,...
edglentoday.com
Hyten Wins Individual Crown, Highland Places Three In Top Ten To Win Small School Girls County Title, Explorers Second
GRANITE CITY - Sarah Hyten of Father McGivney Catholic shot a seven-over-par 78 to win the individual championship by one shot, while Highland placed three golfers in the top ten to win the team championship in the small school Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.
Comments / 0