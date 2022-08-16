Read full article on original website
'She-Hulk' fans going nuts for the MCU's rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. Mark Ruffalo made a fan-pleasing surprise cameo in the post-credits scene of last summer’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, even if it did leave Marvel lovers scratching their heads. As a reminder, Bruce Banner was depicted as human again in the sequence, despite Avengers: Endgame seemingly indicating that Bruce was stuck in Smart Hulk form permanently. A full year later, we’ve finally got an answer to this mystery thanks to the pilot episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
A ruthless, man-eating lion won’t be Idris Elba‘s toughest opponent this weekend. The reputable actor is set to spearhead Beast, the wild thriller serving as the latest of Universal’s summer slate. While it’s got all the tools to tackle the box office, it faces stiff competition from a high-profile import.
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s opening episode surprised us all by confirming something about Captain America’s private life that fans have been hotly debating for years. After relentless questioning from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) finally gave in and revealed that Steve Rogers was not a virgin and first had sex during the war, before he was frozen in the ice for decades.
The producer and co-writer for the forthcoming superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has unveiled the first poster for the film. Christopher Miller — one of the minds behind The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — shared the image on Twitter Friday.
