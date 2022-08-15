ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KFVS12

Illinois increases early childhood education funding by $54M

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gov.Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced Thursday the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the governor in the FY2023 state budget. According to the governor’s office, the funds, which reflect a 10%...
ILLINOIS STATE
103.3 WJOD

Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+

Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
myradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly to Expand Choices in Care for Illinois Seniors

SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker along with the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) today announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to better meet the needs of older adults across Illinois. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding

4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Launching Program Expanding Choices In Care For Seniors

Illinois is launching a program that provides more choices in care for the elderly. PACE brings another option for older adults in Illinois who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. The program expands options for community-based care and serves as an alternative to traditional nursing facility care, allowing eligible seniors to continue living safely at home.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Housing Advocates Seek End To Illinois Rent Control Ban

A group of housing advocates is calling for an end to Illinois’s ban on rent control. Rent control involves government limits on what landlords can charge for rent, or on how much they can increase that rent from year to year. Illinois law prohibits local governments from enacting rent control policies, but a group called Lift The Ban wants to repeal that law and limit annual rent increases to no more than five-percent. The group held a rally and news conference outside the governor’s tent at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Drug abuse program in western Ky. to receive $625K grant

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $1.5 million is coming to Kentucky to aid in combatting drug abuse. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is giving $1,545,000 to four community programs in the state. One of the programs is in...
KENTUCKY STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update in Louisville on Thursday, August 18. The briefing will be held at the Galt House after Gov. Beshear kicked off the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. The governor gave an update on a variety of topics, which can...
KENTUCKY STATE
hoiabc.com

Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
wmay.com

Illinois school districts trying to help students catch up after remote learning loss

(The Center Square) – Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many students. During Wednesday’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. Last fall, ISBE reported...
POLITICO

Illinois Dems under new management

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Democratic Central Committee held its first meeting under newly elected chair state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, who announced her deputies and a plan to change the organization's bylaws — a move that drew some pushback from committee members. The new officers: Congressman Bobby Rush is...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

USDA crop report numbers for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending August 14, 2022. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 7 percent very short, 16 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 13 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 12 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE

