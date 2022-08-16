ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capri Sun Recall: Kraft Heinz Issues Voluntary Recall of Wild Cherry Flavor

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The issue was discovered after receiving several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Product Size Name of Product Packaging Description Manufacturer Code on Pouch Manufacturer Code on Carton Carton UPC Case UPC
6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons.

Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.

25JUN2023
WXX LYY ####

Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10.

YY may be 01 through 12.

25JUN2023
WXX #### CT1404.

Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue.

XX may be 01, 02, or 03.

0 8768400100 4

87684 00409 00

