Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

 3 days ago

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day.

August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.

Las Palmas invites new and old customers alike to come celebrate at one of their 9 Nashville locations on August 20 and enjoy 50% off their favorite Mexican dishes . This offer is available for dine-in only. Visit www.laspalmasnashville.com/ special-offers for more information about this special offer.

About Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante: Las Palmas has served fresh, authentic Mexican food to the Nashville community for over 30 years. They are family owned and operated with 9 locations in the Nashville area. For more information, please visit laspalmasnashville.com and follow us on social media @laspalmasnash.

