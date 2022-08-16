ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day.

August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.

Las Palmas invites new and old customers alike to come celebrate at one of their 9 Nashville locations on August 20 and enjoy 50% off their favorite Mexican dishes . This offer is available for dine-in only. Visit www.laspalmasnashville.com/ special-offers for more information about this special offer.

About Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante: Las Palmas has served fresh, authentic Mexican food to the Nashville community for over 30 years. They are family owned and operated with 9 locations in the Nashville area. For more information, please visit laspalmasnashville.com and follow us on social media @laspalmasnash.

The post Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the […] The post Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season

Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to “freeze the day” this Christmas as the longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, returns to the annual A Country Christmas celebration Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the classic 1964 Christmas animated television […] The post After a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Vintage Movie and Dinner Night Saturday, August 20, 2022 SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO., 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Movie ticket includes fresh popcorn and some candy. You can upgrade to Dinner and a Movie Ticket price for $20. […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre, is directing William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, the story of a king in […] The post Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Hermitage, TN
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
City
Charlotte, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Antioch, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family […] The post Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural Bull Rider Team Competition Comes to Nashville

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Stampede Days will be coming to Nashville from August 19 through August 22, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena. This is the first-ever professional bull riding team event to take place in Nashville, and the inaugural year of the Nashville Stampede team. Two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride is the head coach of Nashville Stampede, […] The post Inaugural Bull Rider Team Competition Comes to Nashville   appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Preds Foundation to Host Gun Buyback Event

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub has announced that they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host a Gift Card for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 20. The buyback will occur in the parking lot of the Greater Revelations Church at 1027 12th Ave. […] The post Preds Foundation to Host Gun Buyback Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Las Palmas#Mexican Food#Dine#Appreciation Day#Food Drink#Charlotte Pike
Cheatham County Source

Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week

Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin is set for September 24-25, 2022. If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doens’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at 10 am, the festival is releasing single day tickets. There is a limited supply. […] The post Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’ photo from Bridgestone Arena   Tuesday, August 16, 8 pm […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a dedication ceremony Tuesday at the […] The post Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Watchhouse- Watchhouse Duo  photo by Charlie Boss One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on […] The post New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 8-19-24,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 18 – 24, 2022 Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 03:28pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM […] The post TRAFFIC 8-19-24,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway

Country artist, Walker Hayes released the song “Fancy Like” in 2021 which catapulted not only the song but the restaurant Applebee’s. Lyrics of the song say, “Yeah, We Fancy Like Applebee’s on a Date Night” mentioning the bourbon street steak and Oreo shake and now it seems there is talk of another country artist restaurant […] The post The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ F. (Bailey) Bullinger

Jacqueline “Jackie” F. (Bailey) Bullinger, age 80, formerly of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hebrew, New York on May 28, 1942, to the late Henry Burch and Verna Mary (Dewey) Burch. Jackie was a devoted housewife to her […] The post OBITUARY: Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ F. (Bailey) Bullinger appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut

Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, is launching the limited-edition Tennessee Titans Donut to help fans gear up for the season. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, through Wednesday, August 31st, guests can purchase the special donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area, while supplies last. * To celebrate, Dunkin’ will host a Tennessee Titans […] The post Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Inez Floy Brown

Inez Floy Brown was born May 25, 1934, on a small farm in Anadarko, OK. She was the baby sister to two sisters & one brother. She moved from Oklahoma to Modesto, CA in 1946 and later returned to Oklahoma where she lived for many years. Her faith became sight on August 10, 2022 at […] The post OBITUARY: Inez Floy Brown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Watkins College of Art at Belmont University Named Top 50 Illustration School in the Nation

After considering nearly 150 schools across the US, the Animation Career Review named Watkins College of Art at Belmont University a Top 50 illustration school, coming in at No. 43 nationally, No. 7 in the South and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee. This honor is decided based on academic reputation, employment data, admission […] The post Watkins College of Art at Belmont University Named Top 50 Illustration School in the Nation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022. All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February – April 2023 and […] The post Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Due to Injuries Sustained During Bicycle Accident appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™

NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards […] The post Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy