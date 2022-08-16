For over 50 years the most important collection of jewelry owned by Col. Parker, all of which either came from Elvis, were made by Elvis for the Colonel, or were gifted to the Colonel by individuals that helped make Elvis the icon that he is today, was thought to have been lost forever. Both collectors and fans have spent decades searching for the astonishing collection of Colonel Tom Parker. The collection has never been offered for auction before Kruse GWS Auctions acquired it.

Some pieces were even commissioned by Elvis as gifts to the Colonel, or for Elvis himself. There has never been a more important collection of jewelry that chronicles both Elvis Presley’s career and his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker.

As if the lost collection of Parker jewelry is not enough, the auction will also include a collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia including personal jewelry, Elvis and Priscilla’s wedding tray, and other Elvis Presley stage-worn jewelry and articles. On the heels of the new biopic “Elvis” which chronicles many of the moments that are directly related to many pieces of jewelry in this auction and in celebration of “Elvis” month.

The auction begins on August 27th, you can take a look now at the collection. For more info on the auction go to www.gwsauctions.com

The post After 50 Years, the Lost Jewelry of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker is Set to Be Auctioned for the First Time appeared first on Cheatham County Source .