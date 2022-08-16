Read full article on original website
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
Video shows Florida beachgoers getting caught in waterspout as it moves onshore
REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. - Wild video shows the moment a waterspout in Florida spun in the waters around Redington Beach before reaching land, chases fleeing beachgoers who ended up getting ‘run over’ by it. Kylie Beggs posted video of the moment – which happened on Tuesday – as...
Drug Dealers Traveled With Bags Full of Meth From LAX to Florida: Sheriff
The undercover operation resulted in the arrest of 85 individuals and the seizure of over $12 million worth of illegal drugs.
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
Signs Warn About 'Deadly Force' at Florida Schools: 'Teachers Are Armed'
"The Florida legislature gave us the ability to train and arm educators in a schoolhouse," Gulf District Superintendent Jim Norton said.
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys, reports say
MIAMI (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack in Florida left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Keys News.
Eutylone, a synthetic psychoactive bath salt, making deadly mark in Florida
TAMPA (CBS Miami) A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida is causing more deadly overdoses than anywhere else in the country: Eutylone, a psychoactive bath salt, is making a mark in the state. “We’re just starting to see it and we’re already seeing overdose deaths from it,” said Footprints Beachside...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator
OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
Two shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach.
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
Georgia authorities lead local police to 2 bodies in Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne police department has launched a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a local home Tuesday morning. Melbourne police say they were contacted by a police department in Georgia just after 10 a.m. with a request to perform a “wellbeing check” on a home at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
Brain Eating Amoeba Appears to be Marching North Across U.S.
A boy in Nebraska died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri. If confirmed, this would be the first time a case has been reported in the state.
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
