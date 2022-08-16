ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Related
UPI News

Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Click10.com

WILD FLORIDA: Massive gator devours smaller gator

OCALA, Fla. – Survival of the fittest was taken to another level at a Florida state park last week. Tammy Shaw was riding on her paddleboard at Silver Springs State Park near Ocala, when she came across a massive alligator with another smaller gator in its jaws. Shaw would...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Bull Shark#Shark Attack#Florida Keys#Shark Bites#Accident
WFLA

Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son

Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
fox35orlando.com

13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox35orlando.com

Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy