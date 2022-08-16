PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.

