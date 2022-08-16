ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson calls George Pickens a 'freak of nature'

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
After practice on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson spoke to the media and he was asked about his teammate George Pickens. Pickens has takend the NFL world by stomp and the bandwagon filled up quickly. Even Johnson has been impressed by the rookie’s playmaking.

“He’s a freak,” Johnson said. “That’s a special talent, you can’t teach some of the things he does. I just be watching like, man, I be amazed at how he catches the ball sometimes. He’s young. He’s getting better on the daily.”

Pickens has impressed everyone with the ridiculous amount of big plays and ridiculous catches he has made. Pickens really took advantage of all those extra snaps while Johnson was doing his hold-in while he waited on his new contract.

If the Steelers offensive line can improve in pass protection, the trio of Johnson, Pickens and Chase Claypool should be as hard to defend as and three receivers in the NFL.

