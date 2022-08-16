Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. August 12, 2022. Editorial: Voucher program will rescue kids from bad schools. Tennessee’s school voucher program is a bit of a mess as it gets underway. But after years of effort to protect bad schools and bad teachers in the state’s two largest districts, parents finally have an option and if school choice proves itself, as we expect it will, over time it will expand.
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. August 15, 2022. Editorial: One more form to fill out, but a clue about post-high school futures. We’re No. 1 in education? Not really, but there is one way that Louisiana is meeting the challenge of education and its response to a rapidly changing economy. Since 2018,...
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
Solar farm planned at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana utility and a New York-based renewable energy company say a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will build...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Nancy L. Edwards, 74
Nancy L. Edwards, 74, of Spring Creek, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Corry Manor. She was born on June 17, 1948, a daughter to the late Max Jukes and Gene H. (Smith) Jukes Roberts, in Bear Lake. Nancy worked at the Rouse Home as a physical therapy aide, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed making homemade greeting cards, knitting, reading and horseback riding. She was also proud of her missionary work through the Otterbein Methodist Church.
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.242.3054003526967166151414973471035902971. Team Totals53654.09118118271050.0955529477124423969.
