kinyradio.com
New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
ktoo.org
Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place. Also in the program:. How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
kinyradio.com
Derby weights are in, though Coho catches are low this year
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby. The total weight was 5,533 pounds of Cohos and 2,048 pounds of King Salmon this year, resulting in $16,662.85 in total sales. According to derby board president Ryan...
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
ktoo.org
August 18: Weekend Weather Outlook.
Guests: Kimberly Vaughan, Juneau National Weather Service Forecaster. The weather seesaw swings briefly to drier weather for a few days, and then tilts back to more rain. Kimberly Vaughan, a forecaster on the Juneau National Weather Service team, also looks at rainfall totals for August.
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
ktoo.org
With a little help, Juneau voters are getting the hang of ranked choice voting
Two years after Alaskans voted on a new way to do elections, ranked choice voting made its debut in the special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress when Don Young died. Poll workers across the City and Borough of Juneau said they felt prepared to help voters navigate...
