kinyradio.com

New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.

Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Derby weights are in, though Coho catches are low this year

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Numbers have been revealed about the total weight of fish caught during the 76th Golden North Salmon Derby. The total weight was 5,533 pounds of Cohos and 2,048 pounds of King Salmon this year, resulting in $16,662.85 in total sales. According to derby board president Ryan...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
HOONAH, AK
ktoo.org

August 18: Weekend Weather Outlook.

Guests: Kimberly Vaughan, Juneau National Weather Service Forecaster. The weather seesaw swings briefly to drier weather for a few days, and then tilts back to more rain. Kimberly Vaughan, a forecaster on the Juneau National Weather Service team, also looks at rainfall totals for August.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Court System sees expansion of law resources for public

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Through a new department in the Alaska Court System, the "Access to Justice" department is providing resources to the public in an effort to help the public better navigate legal matters. That was the word from Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead on Action Line. She...
ALASKA STATE

