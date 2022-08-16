BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO