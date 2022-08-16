Read full article on original website
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting next week, while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on...
Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal...
State announces funding for threat assessment teams
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for threat assessment management teams across the state. $10 million has been made available to all 57 counties in New York for local domestic terrorism prevention plans. This comes after the devastating shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured.
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for...
Commission meets this month about updating NY State’s alcohol laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The commission tasked with reforming the alcohol beverage control law in New York begins meeting this month. Its mission: to update the state’s nearly 90-year-old alcohol laws. It will look at the industry’s economic impact on the state, the changes needed to speed up license processing, and industry reform proposals voted on by stakeholders.
Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman,...
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s...
Butter sculpture to be unveiled at Great NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The American Dairy Association will unveil this year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair on Tuesday. This is the 54th year of the butter sculpture. It will be on display in the dairy products building for the whole 13-day fair. Afterward, the...
Senate Republican leader calls on NY to adopt CDC COVID-19 guidance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One week after the CDC relaxed its COVID guidelines, they haven’t been adopted here in New York. This could cause a problem with school starting up again in a few weeks. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt sent a letter to the governor today. He’s...
FDA sends warning on nicotine gummies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A first-of-a-kind warning from the FDA Thursday night. The agency is calling nicotine gummies a public health crisis waiting to happen among young people. The FDA sent a warning letter to VPR brands out of Florida. The company markets fruit flavored gummies with “tobacco-free nicotine.”...
Small earthquake detected in Genesee County
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
Corrections officers rally to repeal act that limits time inmates stay in solitary confinement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. New York state corrections officers are repeating their call for a repeal of the ‘halt act.’ The union that represents those officers kicked off a series of rallies today, highlighting skyrocketing violence and poor morale inside prisons statewide. The ‘halt act,’ which was recently passed in...
“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
New pickleball courts in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Pickleball players: check this out! The town of Perinton is showing off its first official outdoor pickleball courts. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Wednesday. The town reconfigured two tennis courts at Fellows Road Park into six new pickleball courts. Two tennis courts were also resurfaced.
