ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Streaming Guide to ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe After ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Finale

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Better Call Saul is officially over, but there are still plenty of ways you can stream the AMC series, the predecessor Breaking Bad , and the Netflix film El Camino . Find out where to watch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul now that the series finale has aired, including details on how to watch the episodes from Better Call Saul Season 6 for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAs33_0hInyhI400
Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takavic | AMC

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are done with the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe for now

Better Call Saul is the prequel series to Breaking Bad that tells the origin story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who was formerly Jimmy McGill. The spinoff also touches on Saul’s life after Breaking Bad when he assumes a new identity, Gene Takavic.

Despite how well received Better Call Saul has been, showrunnners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould don’t have plans to do another show within the Breaking Bad universe. “You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21,” Gilligan said during a virtual TCA panel (via Deadline ).

He added: “I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.”

Despite Gilligan’s comment, he and Gould did caution: “never say never.” Until then, there are plenty of ways to rewatch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul .

‘Breaking Bad’ will be on Netflix until 2025

If you want to jump right into a Breaking Bad rewatch after Better Call Saul ends, you can access all five seasons on Netflix. The original series starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be available to stream until at least Feb. 10, 2025 according to What’s on Netflix .

El Camino , the Breaking Bad movie, could also be removed from the streaming platform in 2025. However, Netflix may have licensed El Camino for the standard 10 years, which means it could be available up until Apr. 18, 2029. Either way, at publication Netflix is the only way to stream El Camino .

Breaking Bad is also available with a subscription to AMC’s streaming service AMC+. You can also watch Breaking Bad through Philo or pay to view it through Google, Prime Video, and Vudu.

‘Better Call Saul’ Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming on Netflix

At publication, the first five seasons of Better Call Saul are available on the streaming giant. Subscribers to Fubo can also access one season of Better Call Saul . Also, Better Call Saul’s episodes are available for purchase on iTunes, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Season 6 episodes are available through AMC+ at this time. It’s unclear when other streaming services like Netflix will add season 6 part 1 and part 2 to the platform.

How to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 after the finale

If you want to rewatch the final season of Better Call Saul immediately after the finale, there are a few ways to access those episodes outside of AMC+. Live TV services like Sling TV include access to AMC, which includes season 6 of Better Call Saul .

Fubo TV is another way to access the season 6 episodes of Better Call Saul . The streaming service costs $69.99 per month, but there is a seven-day free trial if you want to cram the episodes in! AMC+ and Fubo also offer free seven-day trials.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Fubo Tv#Sling Tv#Free Streaming#Amc#Tca
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode

This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Explains the Series Finale

This post contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul series finale.  Fourteen years ago, Peter Gould wrote an episode of Breaking Bad, “Better Call Saul,” where he was tasked with introducing a character who would serve two purposes: 1) provide legal expertise to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, so that it would be more plausible when they kept eluding law enforcement; and 2) bring back some of the humor that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan worried that the show was losing as Walt and Jesse’s arcs both turned darker. Beyond that, and the casting of Bob Odenkirk in the role, no one gave much thought to who...
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy