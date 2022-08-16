ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Salvatore Ferragamo’s Sofia Tote Is a Tribute to Sophia Loren

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Celebrities influence our everyday lives in many ways. With their far-reaching impact, designers have used some of these A-listers as muses for their projects, creating some iconic items. Designer Salvatore Ferragamo paid tribute to his longtime customer, actor Sophia Loren , with an iconic bag.

Who is Sophia Loren?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yyl7M_0hInycsR00
A headshot of the Italian film actress Sophia Loren who became a leading sex symbol. Sophia Loren won an Academy Award for her performance in the 1961 film La Ciociara. | Getty Images

Sophia Loren entered a beauty pageant at 15 as Sofia Lazzaro and continued with that stage name throughout her early career . She started acting when she took on an uncredited role in Quo Vadis when she was 16.

She changed her name to Sophia Loren when she met her husband Carlo Ponti, who also changed her public image to appeal to a broader audience. Loren landed her first leading role in 1953 when she appeared in Aida . Her performance received acclaim. And she followed the movie with Two Nights with Cleopatra.

However, it wasn’t until 1954 that she landed her breakthrough role in The Gold of Naples . That same year she appeared in Too Bad She’s Bad and followed it up with La Bella Mugnaia in 1955. After signing a five-picture contract with Paramount Pictures, Loren achieved international stardom with Desire Under the Elms .

Her role in Heller in Pink Tights saw her appear in movies for the first time as a blonde. Her performance in the gritty 1960 film Two Women earned her acclaim and awards, including an Academy Award and the Cannes Film Festival’s best performance prize. She also won 22 international awards for the role.

Loren was initially cast as the daughter in Two Women but fought against it, fearing typecasting, eventually landing the part to play the mother. Her career went on an upward trajectory appearing in The Fall of the Roman Empire, The Millionaires, A Countess from Hong Kong, and A Special Day .

Salvatore Ferragamo paid tribute to Sophia Loren with her own bag

Salvatore Ferragamo was a shoe designer from Italy and the founder of a luxury retailer. The designer was known for his experiments using animal skin, including fish, crocodile, and kangaroo skin, as materials for his shoes.

According to L’Officiel , Loren was a frequent and valued customer of Ferragamo’s and his close friend. The star often wore Ferragamo’s creations in her movies and daily life alongside actors like Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland. Ferragamo wanted to honor his valued client and their relationship using the iconic Sofia Bag.

Although Ferragamo died in 1960, his family introduced the Sofia Bag in 2009, paying tribute to the famed actor and her loyalty to the business. The bag has gotten more popular over the years and has become the IT bag.

Other celebrities who have been muses for designer bag companies

When Ralph Lauren married his wife Ricky Loew-Beer, he found inspiration. The designer later introduced the Ricky Bag. The bag depicts her ability to blend pieces with inspiration sourced from equestrian detailing and classic silhouettes.

Victoria Beckham named a bag after her best friend Eva Longoria in 2018. The pair share a long-lasting friendship that began when Beckham moved to Los Angeles. The Eva Bag is a cross-body style bag that pays tribute to the pair’s friendship.

Grace Kelly started carrying her namesake bag long before Hermés named it after her. Kelly famously used the trapezoid-shaped bag to protect her growing baby bump from paparazzi when she got pregnant with the Prince of Monaco’s child. Hermés renamed the bag after her in 1977.

RELATED: Claudia Schiffer Almost Had a Hermes Bag Named After Her But She Said No

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ponti
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Claudia Schiffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Sofia Tote#Italian#The Gold Of Naples#Paramount Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy