Watauga County, NC

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

By National Weather Service
 3 days ago
yadkinripple.com

New book by Yadkin County native

Boonville native Katherine R. Vestal has published a book of stories about the 11 children of her great-grandfather, William (Bill) Osborne Childress (1883-1953), and the eight children of Rev. Robert (Bob) Walter Childress (1890-1956) of The Man Who Moved a Mountain fame. Bill and Bob were brothers who grew up...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead

On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home

Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Second Deer in North Carolina Tests Positive for CWD

RALEIGH, NC (August 18, 2022) – A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone

Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
BOONE, NC
theshelbyreport.com

Greene Concepts Upgrades Bottling Plant In Marion, NC

Greene Concepts is continuing to make additional improvements within and around its beverage and water bottling plant in Marion, North Carolina. “As sales continue to expand nationally and locally, the company experiences increased trailer traffic to its bottling plant. Resurfacing of all surrounding roadways leading to and around the plant, along with our parking lot, prepares our production facility to better receive trailers from larger national retail outlets,” said Ken Porter, Greene Concepts bottling plant manager.
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
The Yadkin Ripple

Pickleball courts open for use Jonesville kids compete at National Martial Arts tournament Bats er...

According to Jane Pauley’s CBS podcast earlier this month, Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Born from the desire of two Washington State dads to find their children an activity to stave off boredom way back in 1965, all one needed was a ping-pong paddle, a wiffle ball and a badminton court. […]On July 30, Izzabell Heinke (age 14) and Payten Heinke (age 10) from Jonesville, competed in the National Martial Arts Open Tournament at State Games of America held in Ames, Iowa. […]MILLERS CREEK — A strong start gave Wilkes Post 31 the upper hand...
JONESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Airport Comes to Hickory

The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
HICKORY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

