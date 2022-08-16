Read full article on original website
Related
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
foxwilmington.com
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
wataugaonline.com
Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone
Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
wataugaonline.com
Second Deer in North Carolina Tests Positive for CWD
RALEIGH, NC (August 18, 2022) – A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
wataugaonline.com
Rising Energy and Materials Cost Lead to First Rate Adjustment in Nearly a Decade
Average member bill will see an additional $5 monthly beginning October 2022. Lenoir, North Carolina (August 19, 2022) – After nearly a decade of holding rates steady, rising wholesale power and materials costs are driving the need for an overall 3.5 percent rate adjustment recently approved by Blue Ridge Energy’s board of directors after conducting a thorough cost-of-service study.
RELATED PEOPLE
Go Blue Ridge
Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead
On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WYFF4.com
Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
JCPD: 1 dead after I-26 crash Wednesday morning
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 26 early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the Carroll Creek Road overpass around 3:32 a.m. Police found a 2007 Porsche 911 heading west on the interstate had gone […]
wataugaonline.com
BOONE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE REACHES AGREEMENT WITH WATAUGA COUNTY TO COORDINATE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
BOONE, NC – The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce have reached a funding agreement that returns the Chamber to its role of coordinating and administrating the county’s Economic Development program. The agreement was presented and approved during the Watauga County Board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former West Virginia Police Chief speaks out, claims he was forced to resign
RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — The former Richlands Police Department Chief resigned on Monday, August 17, 2022. The town of Richlands is seeing a change in law enforcement personnel. Jerry Gilbert served as the Richlands Police Chief since 2018, but that no longer stands. He claims officials with the town gave him two options, to resign […]
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
wataugaonline.com
Watauga County Schools holds convocation ahead of 2022-23 School Year, schools see increased student enrollment
BOONE — More than 800 teachers, staff and employees of Watauga County Schools met Tuesday at Watauga High School to celebrate convocation ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Held each year in the commons and auditorium at WHS, the convocation ceremony gives teachers and staff the opportunity to meet and connect with community partners, attend health screenings, win door prizes and attend a benefits fair to prepare to start the new school year together.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning. The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
Two North Carolina Powerball Players Score Big Prizes: See If You Won
Two lottery players won massive prizes in a recent Powerball drawing.
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
Comments / 0