Former Penn State LB released by Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were 1 of the teams on Tuesday that announced the players who did not make the roster. A former Penn State LB was unfortunately 1 of the cuts. Ellis Brooks was released by the team according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Packers. He was a very reliable option at LB for James Franklin, appearing in 47 career games.
A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers

Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers. Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.
