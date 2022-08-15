The Green Bay Packers were 1 of the teams on Tuesday that announced the players who did not make the roster. A former Penn State LB was unfortunately 1 of the cuts. Ellis Brooks was released by the team according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Packers. He was a very reliable option at LB for James Franklin, appearing in 47 career games.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO