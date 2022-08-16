Read full article on original website
City of Kingman Primary Election Results
The candidates who successfully filed to have their names printed on the Primary Election ballot were: Mayor: Ellery “Ken” Watkins, and Councilmembers: Marion “Smiley” Ward and Shawn Savage. Write-in candidates are Mayor: James “Jimmi D” Kopf and Councilmembers: Cameron Patt and Charles “Kevin” Sarkisian.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Watkins sworn in as Kingman mayor￼
KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was sworn in as Mayor of the City of Kingman at the August 16 city council meeting. Watkins succeeds Jen Miles who stepped down as Mayor on August 5 due to health issues. Watkins praised the former Mayor, wished her well and acknowledged...
Mohave Daily News
Is the city doing enough on water conservation? The answer depends on who you ask
BULLHEAD CITY — During Wednesday night's Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Chairman Gary Shapiro wondered aloud if the city was doing everything it should to conserve water amid continuing drought in the Southwest. "In the newspaper today, there was a citation from the U.S. Department of the...
Mohave Daily News
Council mulls needs for traffic controls
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council appeared to have little consensus about recommendations and options for traffic improvements at several city intersections during a workshop that preceded Tuesday night's regular meeting. "We want to spend the next hour just taking about these particular street improvements, street enhancements," Bullhead...
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
Mohave Daily News
Management plan finalized for Piute-Eldorado area
LAS VEGAS — The management plan and environmental assessment for a tortoise habitat bordering Laughlin has been finalized by the Bureau of Land Management. Piute-Eldorado Valley Area of Critical Environmental Concern is the most extensive area of high-density desert tortoise habitat known in Nevada. The 329,440 acre habitat ranges...
Mohave Daily News
School is back, and so are the buses
BULLHEAD CITY — Football games are resuming and shopping for new clothes is done, which must mean school is back. That also means school buses will be driving through the neighborhood picking up, and dropping off, students of all ages. Drivers should expect to wait when the stop sign...
Mohave Daily News
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant money...
Mohave Daily News
Rotary honors Nicol with First Responder award
LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Rotary Club honored Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Troy Nicol with its quarterly First Responder service award. Nicol, who celebrates his 20th anniversary with Metro later this week, has been in the Laughlin Resident Section since 2015 after previously serving in the Bolden Area Command and Northern Area Command.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
Mohave Daily News
RVHS football issued warning by AIA
MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School's football team has been issued a warning by the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board for a violation of the Article 41 heat acclimatization policy. The team began heat acclimatization practice on July 25, the AIA's permitted start date for the 3A conference.
Mohave Daily News
Wayward trailer causes power outage
MOHAVE VALLEY — A utility trailer was blamed for causing a power outage that impacted residents around Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, on Wednesday. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the utility trailer came loose from a vehicle that was towing it on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
London Bridge Days parade entry open￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 51st anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake”. Break out...
Mohave Daily News
Transient's death likely was by drowning
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have identified a man whose body was found Saturday in the Colorado River, the likely victim of a drowning. Jack Mitchell Yates, 25, was found floating in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Non-profit helping puppies become recruits￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Puppies?! You have puppies?!” a visitor asked with incredulous joy!. These puppy dogs are recruits; they’re becoming K9s. They’ll be trained to their innate strengths, then paired with veterans. Other dogs, such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, provide emotional support and even learn tasks. It’s a small percentage of dogs whose temperament can layer specific alerts and responses onto that emotional-support knowledge base. These canine recruits are those K9s.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
knau.org
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
