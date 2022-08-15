ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Is the First Hospital in Middle Tennessee to Implant New Wireless Pacemaker

By Staff
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Linus Heart Disease#Heart Failure#General Health#Medical Services#Diseases#Linus Stroke#The First Hospital
Distractify

TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books

A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Washington Examiner

Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation

Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
wvlt.tv

This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee is the #6 Worst State for Unfair Dismissal Claims, Research Reveals

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–New research, undertaken by Lensa, analysed the rates for unfair dismissal in different states as well as national figures, to find out how prevalent unfair dismissals are in different states, which causes for unfair dismissal are the most common, and which industries have the highest and lowest number of dismissals.
wvlt.tv

Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky

OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps

Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy