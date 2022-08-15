Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West Is the First Hospital in Middle Tennessee to Implant New Wireless Pacemaker

Read full article on original website
Tennessee schools continue to detect lead in drinking water despite testing mandates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to a recently released report from the Tennessee Department of Health, 53 school districts reported having at least one source of drinking water with high levels of lead. However, without proper testing, it would be extremely difficult for these high levels to be detected.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Longhauler COVID leaves Tennessee boy unable to walk with tremors and migraines
A heartbreaking fight with long-COVID is keeping a Mt. Juliet boy out of school this semester. The 10-year-old is in so much pain he is unable to walk and even hugging hurts.
Tennessee State Fair operators ensure safety of rides, security as event opens
Before the gates open, fair officials have to make sure every ride runs smoothly, and that every fair-goer is going to have a safe experience.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Elizabeth Foy appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health.
NASHVILLE – Elizabeth Foy, Esq., has been appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, she will provide leadership to internal and external priorities that are essential to the department’s overall success. “Elizabeth has been an instrumental and critical part of our team...
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
wgnsradio.com
Impacting Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools: 10,000+ Teacher Shortage Likely Between Now and 2024 in TN
Middle Tennessee is experiencing a teacher shortage, which makes it hard on both Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Schools. "JC” Bowman, the Executive Director & CEO of Professional Educators of Tennessee, told WGNS NEWS…. Again, public schools across the state have an immediate need to fill 1,000 teaching positions. Of...
WAAY-TV
Rain continues to move through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Off and on rain is continuing to move through North Alabama. The highest rain chances will be in the Shoals through the early afternoon hours, while coverage will be a bit more spotty in the Metro and Sand Mountain areas. Most of the rain will have dissipated by the late...
TikToker Claims Tennessee Teachers Forced to Work Unpaid Hours So Students Can Have Books
A teacher by the name of Sydney Rawls, who posts on TikTok under the handle @sydneyrawls highlights a huge problem Tennessee classroom instructors with classroom libraries are experiencing under the state's new book laws. She says that the latest ruling stipulates that teachers must have the contents of classroom libraries vetted by administrators and parents, and this is forcing educators to work on weekends without pay so their students can read.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
Washington Examiner
Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation
Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric members set all-time record for electricity consumption in HEAT
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In battling a record hot July, members of Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) set an all-time record for electricity consumption. “We’re setting records across the spectrum this summer, and not the kind we want to see,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “Record consumption translates to record high bills for our members.”
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee is the #6 Worst State for Unfair Dismissal Claims, Research Reveals
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–New research, undertaken by Lensa, analysed the rates for unfair dismissal in different states as well as national figures, to find out how prevalent unfair dismissals are in different states, which causes for unfair dismissal are the most common, and which industries have the highest and lowest number of dismissals.
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
wvlt.tv
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Insulin Price Caps
Southern Christian Coalition expresses disappointment in votes of Senators Blackburn, Hagerty on bill limiting insulin costs. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded President Biden's signing of the "Inflation Reduction Act" while also lamenting the removal from the bill of a measure that would have capped the price of lifesaving insulin at $35/month.
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
