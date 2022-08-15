ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Nashville Family Engagement Technology Provider Ranked on the 2022 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

NASHVILLE – AngelEye Health, a leading provider of family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, today announced that the organization was named 3,412 (and 195 in Health Services) on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
