Kaiping Chen named first Burkhardt Professor

Kaiping Chen, an assistant professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication who specializes in computational communication, has been named the first recipient of the Burkhardt Seed Grant Professorship. This professorship supports and encourages early-stage, high-risk/high-reward research at UW–Madison. Chen will hold this appointment for the next three years.
UW–Madison’s Kelly reflects on theater coming out of the pandemic in new paper

A paper by UW–Madison’s Baron Kelly was published in a recent issue of The Harold Pinter Review: Essays on Contemporary Drama. Kelly is a Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in the School of Education’s Department of Theatre and Drama, and holds a concurrent appointment with the Odyssey Project in the Division of Continuing Studies.
