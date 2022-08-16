ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

St. Louis is 37-21 at home and 63-51 overall. The Cardinals have hit 134 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Colorado is 18-36 in road games and 51-66 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles and 28 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 16-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss. Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson. After singling in the first, Pederson connected for a solo shot with two outs in the top of the sixth, saluting the Giants’ dugout as he trotted around third with a Cam Newton-style dab. Alex Wood (8-10) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, including three homers by Colorado, which snapped a five-game homerless drought.
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins and 22nd overall. Arraez, the AL batting leader, opened the scoring with his seventh homer of the year. He had six homers in 245 major league games coming into the season. Miranda, the rookie who was the team’s minor league player of the year last season, followed with his 12th homer. Martín Pérez (9-4) surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. The former Twins left-hander had seven strikeouts. He’s allowed more than three runs just four times in 24 starts this season, including a six-run outing against Minnesota on July 9.
Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer. That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout. “He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.
