Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

St. Louis is 37-21 at home and 63-51 overall. The Cardinals have hit 134 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Colorado is 18-36 in road games and 51-66 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles and 28 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 16-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.