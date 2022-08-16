ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipped Disc

Just in: Berlin offers to host Odesa orchestra

The Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Philharmonie as part of “Berliner Musikfest” on September 6. Led by Principal Conductor Hobart Earle, they will play music by lesser-known Ukrainian composers: Myroslav Skoryk’s Hutsul Tryptich and Alemdar Karamanov’s Third Piano Concerto “Ave Maria” with Tamara Stefanovich as soloist.
Slipped Disc

France mourns an early music pioneer

Tributes are coming in for Kader Hassissi, co-founder 40 years ago of the Festival d’Opéra Baroque at Beaune and one of France’s early enthusiasts for pre-classical music. Kader died on Monday of the effects of Covid-19, which he contracted earlier this summer. He was 72.
Slipped Disc

The Met promotes Shmuel

Shmuel Katz, a ten-year veteran of the Met orchestra’s viola section, has been upgraded to Associate Principal Viola. The news was given out by his fellow musicians. Shmuel went to school in Tel Aviv and now teaches at Manhattan School of Music.
Slipped Disc

BBC R3 presenter calls for composer quotas

The Radio 3 DJ Kate Molleson, who is promoting a book about neglected composers, has used her platform at the Edinburgh Book Festival to press BBC managers to diversify their classical output. ‘The fact is that we do need help along the way in order to shift things along,’ she...
Slipped Disc

Washington Post calls for Domingo to be retired

The newspaper has seized upon the singer’s alleged connection to a sex ring in Argentina to demand his retirement from the world stage. Domingo, 81, has no further engagements in the US but premier European opera houses continue to employ him as a baritone and conductor. He is due to appear next week at the Arena di Verona.
