Fox News

Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe

Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
RECIPES
ABC News

Save time and money with this sheet pan salmon and seasonal veggies recipe

Eating seasonal veggies and utilizing proteins like frozen fish can be a great way to save money on your meals. The recipe below from Sherri Holzer, food writer and founder of Simply Sherri, comes together easily to create a dinner for four people, with the help of a favorite workhorse cooking tool: the sheet pan.
RECIPES
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Delicious Vegan Chickpea Stew: Recipes Worth Cooking

This savory vegan chickpea stew recipe delivers a delicious high-protein meal, perfect to have as a quick lunch. It’s wonderful served with steamed rice, but it also pairs beautifully with toasted pita bread. This vegan chickpea stew recipe can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 10. Check...
RECIPES
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
GMA

Beat the heat with this cold black bean salad recipe for summer

It's summer and at times cooking over a scalding stove or even the thought of eating something hot is the last thing on your mind. Instead, opt for a delicious, cold dish with the below recipe to add to your seasonal repertoire before hunger sets in. No-Cook Black Bean Salad.
RECIPES
The Daily South

What Can I Substitute for Eggs?

So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Southern Tomato Sandwich

It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
RECIPES
Mashed

Peachy Dump Cake Recipe

While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
