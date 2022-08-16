Read full article on original website
Related
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
ABC News
Save time and money with this sheet pan salmon and seasonal veggies recipe
Eating seasonal veggies and utilizing proteins like frozen fish can be a great way to save money on your meals. The recipe below from Sherri Holzer, food writer and founder of Simply Sherri, comes together easily to create a dinner for four people, with the help of a favorite workhorse cooking tool: the sheet pan.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delicious Vegan Chickpea Stew: Recipes Worth Cooking
This savory vegan chickpea stew recipe delivers a delicious high-protein meal, perfect to have as a quick lunch. It’s wonderful served with steamed rice, but it also pairs beautifully with toasted pita bread. This vegan chickpea stew recipe can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 10. Check...
Woman horrified when hungry coworker eats her lunch every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked in a small office that employed no more than half a dozen people. We were all women except for the office manager, who was a man.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism
While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Beat the heat with this cold black bean salad recipe for summer
It's summer and at times cooking over a scalding stove or even the thought of eating something hot is the last thing on your mind. Instead, opt for a delicious, cold dish with the below recipe to add to your seasonal repertoire before hunger sets in. No-Cook Black Bean Salad.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
The Daily South
Southern Tomato Sandwich
It's probably safe to say that most Southerners with tomatoes in their garden (or with generous friends who grow tomatoes) mark the official beginning of summer with their first tomato sandwich. It's a delicious kickoff to a season of produce goodness, a ritual enjoyed often and with great enthusiasm while tomatoes are at their peak. It's one of the simplest sandwiches you can make, and to enjoy a true taste of summer in the South, you really do need to keep it simple.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
Comments / 0