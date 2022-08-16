ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The fall season shines at Cheekwood Harvest 2022, part of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens’ year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. From September 17 through October 30, guests enjoy activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date. The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet visitors with their fall colors. Cheekwood Harvest is presented by the Tractor Supply Company Foundation.

Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion
A third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape. A total of 10,000 pumpkins and approximately 3,000 mums are incorporated into the display this year, providing a backdrop of rich, autumn hues throughout the harvest season.

Scarecrows
The scarecrow trail, a favorite feature of Cheekwood Harvest, includes a variety of creations, from silly to serious, frightening to friendly, all crafted by local Nashville community groups. This year, over 30 organizations, families, and schools have signed up to create scarecrows that personify their favorite plant. The 35 clever constructions will be on view along the paths in the Turner Seasons Garden.

Thursday Night Out
Cheekwood offers extended hours 5 to 9 p.m. every Thursday evening through the Harvest festival. To add to the ambiance of an evening stroll through Pumpkin Village, each Thursday Night Out features a special performance, food trucks, and bar stations.
Thursday Night Out Cheekwood Harvest Performance.

Schedule: September 22 | The Gripsweats
September 29 | Shannon LaBrie
October 6 | Nashville Ambient Ensemble
October 13 | Paul Childers
October 20 | Cristina Vane – Thirsty Third Thursday October 27 | Les Sabler

Cheekwood Beer Garden
Visitors gather with friends for foot-tapping full-band musical performances in the Beer Garden each weekend of the Harvest festival. Seasonal beers, cocktails, and spirits are available for purchase. On Sundays, the Beer Garden features jazz quartets comprised of members of the Nashville Musicians Association. These world-class musicians have performed with many of the biggest names in jazz and world music and cover a wide range of styles from straight-ahead swing and syncopated Latin rhythms to smooth jazz, bebop, and more. The Beer Garden is presented by Lipman Brothers.

2022 Cheekwood Harvest Beer Garden Performance Schedule :
Saturday, September 17 | Paul Childers
Sunday, September 18 | Pat Coil Quartet
Saturday, September 24 | 7th House
Sunday, September 25 | Andy Reiss Quartet
Saturday, October 1 | Tim Gartland
Sunday, October 2 | Ryan Middagh Quartet
Saturday, October 8 | Cristina Vane Sunday, October 9 | Tudo Bem
Saturday, October 15 | Les Kerr & The Bayou Band
Sunday, October 16 | Chester Thompson Quartet
Saturday, October 22 | Shannon LaBrie
Sunday, October 23 | Les Sabler Quartet
Saturday, October 29 | El Día de los Muertos Festival
Sunday, October 30 | El Día de los Muertos Festival

There are several exciting happenings and cultural events during Cheekwood Harvest that are not to be missed.

Music City Rose Show September 17 | 1 – 5 p.m. September 18 | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Nashville Rose Society brings the 2022 Music City Rose Show to Cheekwood. More than 60 of the most accomplished, award-winning rosarians across the Southeast will compete for awards in multiple categories, including best hybrid tea rose and best rose arrangements. There will be many roses named after country music stars on display, such as Dolly Parton, Lynn Anderson, and Miranda Lambert. The show will feature several events, including a “Basics of Growing Roses” drop-in lecture, led by Ron Daniels, Co-President of the Nashville Rose Society, a Watercolor Roses painting class on Saturday, and a “Pick Your Own Bouquet” event Sunday morning.

Japanese Moon Viewing
October 9 | 4 – 9 p.m.
Otsukimi, the 8th Annual Japanese Moon Viewing festival will take place the night of the Harvest Moon, October 9, 2022, in partnership with the Consulate General of Japan and Japan American Society of Tennessee. The afternoon and moonlit evening will feature tea ceremony demonstrations, origami and other hands-on activities, and music and dance celebrating Japanese art, gardens and culture.

Halloween Pooch Party
October 22 & 23 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dress up your best four-legged friend for this fun Halloween-themed weekend. Pumpkin Village provides the perfect photo opportunity for visitors and their costumed canines. Dog-friendly vendors will serve up special treats. Attendees are encouraged to participate in a virtual costume contest by posting pictures of their pups on Instagram using #CheekwoodPoochParty.

El Día de los Muertos
October 29 & 30 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Day of the Dead, El Día de los Muertos, is one of the most important celebrations in Mexico and Latin America. The festival, known for its colorful decorations, energetic music, and elaborate displays, demonstrates the culture’s strong sense of love and respect for ancestors while celebrating the continuance of life. Each year, Cheekwood brings the Latin American traditions to Nashville with music and dance, vibrant art activities, and authentic cuisine. Visitors will learn about the culture of their Latinx neighbors while viewing beautiful altar displays and shopping in the marketplace.

INTERVENTIONS :
Michael Eden Through November 6, 2022
INTERVENTIONS, an arts initiative focused on activating the mansion’s historic period rooms, aims to create a dialogue between the craftsmanship of the contemporary creative minds of today and the classical collections present within the Cheekwood Mansion. In the 1920s, the Cheek family traveled to England with architect Bryant Fleming to acquire architectural elements, furniture and décor for the mansion, then under construction. INTERVENTIONS artist Michael Eden finds inspiration in the Cheek’s collection. Made with 3D printing technology and displayed throughout the period rooms on custom- made packing crates, Eden’s works are visual links to the historic objects.

Inside the World of Charles Addams
October 8, 2022 – January 8, 2023
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky,” so describes the characters to spring forth from the mind of Charles Addams, a dominant force in twentieth century visual humor. The approximately eighty works of ink, gouache and watercolor on paper spanning Addams’ career from the late 1930’s through his death in 1988 come from the Tee & Charles Addams foundation. His work is filled with subtle suggestions, double entendre, visual puns, along with commentary on contemporary society, historic events, and artistic triumphs. Best known today for The Addams Family television series, movies and animated features, Addams was a significant contributor to The New Yorker for over five decades and one of the great humorists of the 20th century.

Cheekwood Harvest lasts six weeks, from September 17 through October 30. Please visit Cheekwood’s website for further information on all the events happening this fall.

