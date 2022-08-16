Read full article on original website
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
BBC
Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud
A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
BBC
Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped
A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
dailyphew.com
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire
The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
People
Rescue Dedicated to Saving Dogs from Meat Trade Suffers Deadly Fire: 'Nightmare Scenario'
Jindo Love Rescue experienced the "worst case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue" on Friday, according to the rescue's president, Patti Kim. On August 12, a fire broke out at Jindo Love Rescue's foster center in Gimhae, South Korea, for canines rescued from the dog meat trade. Over 120 dogs were living at the center when the blaze started.
One Green Planet
Someone Dumped Their Dog On The Side of The Road, and Luckily This Man Was There to Save Him
This man was driving home from work one night when he witnessed the most heartbreaking thing happen: a truck driver pulled over in front of him and abandoned a dog on the side of the road. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool
Bears are interesting creatures. On one hand, they can look harmless and cute, making us laugh with sometimes extremely humanlike behavior, like taking selfies or breaking into a house, raiding the fridge, and refusing to leave… But on the other, much more lethal hand, bears are an absolute wreaking ball of a killing machine, perhaps the best walking the planet. Still, there’s no denying how absolutely fascinating these creatures can be, and this latest video gives us yet another example. […] The post Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside
Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
Woman Backed for Pretending to Go 'Missing' on a Hiking Trip
Every year more than 600,000 people go missing in the U.S., according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).
