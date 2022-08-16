ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Marton lamb rescued after days stuck up to neck in mud

A lamb has been rescued after spending several days trapped neck-deep in mud. The RSPCA and Cleveland Fire Brigade used a raft to reach the stricken animal in Marton, Middlesbrough, after a dog walker raised the alarm. RSPCA inspector Steph Baines said the animal would have drowned if left much...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Vancouver Zoo: Missing wolf found safe after pack escaped

A wolf missing from a zoo near Vancouver has been found safe and returned to its pack. One-year-old Tempest, a grey wolf, was found on Friday morning after a three-day search and rescue mission. Police and zoo staff believe a pack of nine wolves was set free from the Greater...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found

A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
SCIENCE
dailyphew.com

Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire

The Butler family was calmly asleep when their Florida home unexpectedly caught on fire. The fire alarm only beeped a couple of times before shutting down, failing to wake the family up. Lucky for them, their Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy, quickly realized the danger of the situation and started running around the house, barking to wake the family up.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool

Bears are interesting creatures. On one hand, they can look harmless and cute, making us laugh with sometimes extremely humanlike behavior, like taking selfies or breaking into a house, raiding the fridge, and refusing to leave… But on the other, much more lethal hand, bears are an absolute wreaking ball of a killing machine, perhaps the best walking the planet. Still, there’s no denying how absolutely fascinating these creatures can be, and this latest video gives us yet another example. […] The post Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NORTH BEND, WA
BBC

Ullswater beachgoers horrified as cars driven along lakeside

Beachgoers said they were horrified when two cars were driven "at speed" alongside a Lake District beach within feet of families. Footage on social media shows two vehicles passing close to people at Glencoyne Bay on Ullswater. One witness said the vehicles were driven at an "unreasonable speed" putting "everyone...
PUBLIC SAFETY

