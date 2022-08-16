Bears are interesting creatures. On one hand, they can look harmless and cute, making us laugh with sometimes extremely humanlike behavior, like taking selfies or breaking into a house, raiding the fridge, and refusing to leave… But on the other, much more lethal hand, bears are an absolute wreaking ball of a killing machine, perhaps the best walking the planet. Still, there’s no denying how absolutely fascinating these creatures can be, and this latest video gives us yet another example. […] The post Black Bear Goes Into Full Chill Mode After Winning Fight For Kiddie Pool first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NORTH BEND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO