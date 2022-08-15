Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Patients are priority at Moradi M.D.
For Dr. Amir Moradi, his Dermatologist colleague Dr Saami Khalifian, and their team of providers who render a variety of cosmetic procedures, patients are the top priority. With locations in Vista and Carlsbad, Moradi M.D. is a unique practice of its kind in the region because of the wide variety of nearly 40 different surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures offered. Dr. Saami Khalifian joined Moradi M.D. in September of 2021 and is a highly trained Dermatologist specializing in surgical removal of skin cancer in addition to a broad spectrum of laser procedures and injectables. Becca Huff, R.N. and Tatyana Tayts N.P. are two of Dr Moradi’s trusted practitioners with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of Lasers and Injectables.
FDA warns of false negatives with at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA last week issued an advisory for people to help reduce the risk of a false negative with at-home testing.
ktbb.com
Baby girl born with one lung and given 20% chance of survival goes home
(SAN DIEGO) -- A California girl has beaten the odds to reunite with her twin and return home with her family after a six-month stay at a San Diego hospital. Charlotte and her twin sister, Olivia, were born to Karla and Joshua Valliere last December, but in January, Charlotte was suddenly admitted to Rady Children's Hospital with breathing difficulties and a respiratory infection.
KPBS
New CDC isolation guidelines signal move to 'chronic' phase of the pandemic
Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed COVID isolation guidelines, signaling a move by government agencies to issue public health policies that stand the greatest chances of actually being followed by a population that is growing COVID-weary. Under the new recommendations, the onus of mitigation lies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
ranchandcoast.com
Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas
San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
What’s bugging you? Flies on the rise across the county
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Noticing a lot of flies, cockroaches and ants lately?. Experts say you’re right. There are more pests out there than usual right now and they may be here for a few more weeks. “When it gets warm and humid like this, it really...
RELATED PEOPLE
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
San Diego weekly Reader
Chula Vista first to try fentanyl tracking app
Fentanyl leaves a deadly trail, but overdose spikes and clusters in an area can predict where the drugs will show up next, and police are turning to an app for that. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application tracks the location of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, and is already being used in San Diego and other counties and states. Chula Vista will be the first city in the region to use it in both police and fire departments.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
NBC San Diego
Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020
A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Goldendoodle, Canela, stolen in Chula Vista' | How to protect your dog from thief's
SAN DIEGO — Our CBS 8 story of Chancho, the stolen Goldendoodle, had a happy ending with the dog back home and the accused thief under arrest. But we quickly found out that it’s a much wider problem. Since Chancho’s story aired, viewers have reached out to us...
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
San Diego home values dip as market adjusts
It mirrors a cooldown seen across the country -- but the typical home value here is still a whopping $894,246, per Zillow.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans
The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
San Diego Unified won’t require masks for students to start school year
San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced.
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
pacificsandiego.com
Adopt a cat or dog for free in Bonita or Carlsbad shelters in August
SAN DIEGO — Prospective pet parents can adopt an animal for free from San Diego County animal shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad this month. The county is waiving all adoption fees in August as part of “Clear the Shelters,” a monthlong national program to find homes for animals in shelters. The fee holiday applies to all pets, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs. Fees are typically $100 for puppies and $75 for adult dogs, $75 for kittens and $60 for full-grown cats, said Kelly Campbell, director for San Diego County Animal Services.
Comments / 0