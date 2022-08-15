ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Coast News

Patients are priority at Moradi M.D.

For Dr. Amir Moradi, his Dermatologist colleague Dr Saami Khalifian, and their team of providers who render a variety of cosmetic procedures, patients are the top priority. With locations in Vista and Carlsbad, Moradi M.D. is a unique practice of its kind in the region because of the wide variety of nearly 40 different surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures offered. Dr. Saami Khalifian joined Moradi M.D. in September of 2021 and is a highly trained Dermatologist specializing in surgical removal of skin cancer in addition to a broad spectrum of laser procedures and injectables. Becca Huff, R.N. and Tatyana Tayts N.P. are two of Dr Moradi’s trusted practitioners with extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of Lasers and Injectables.
VISTA, CA
ktbb.com

Baby girl born with one lung and given 20% chance of survival goes home

(SAN DIEGO) -- A California girl has beaten the odds to reunite with her twin and return home with her family after a six-month stay at a San Diego hospital. Charlotte and her twin sister, Olivia, were born to Karla and Joshua Valliere last December, but in January, Charlotte was suddenly admitted to Rady Children's Hospital with breathing difficulties and a respiratory infection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchandcoast.com

Groundbreaking Traditional Medicine Research Launches in Encinitas

San Diego County is known to have the greatest biodiversity of any county in the lower 48 states, and within it, Encinitas has a long and storied history as a place where you can grow anything at all. Over the past 25 years, San Diego has become a major biotech hub, with resources ranging from UC San Diego and the Salk Institute to private companies in every area of pharmaceutical research. And long before San Diego or Encinitas ever existed, the area was already home to The Kumeyaay people and centuries of local ethnobotanical knowledge. This is critical, as is the region’s openness to alternative medical traditions, especially as they relate to quality of life.
San Diego weekly Reader

Chula Vista first to try fentanyl tracking app

Fentanyl leaves a deadly trail, but overdose spikes and clusters in an area can predict where the drugs will show up next, and police are turning to an app for that. The Overdose Detection Mapping Application tracks the location of fatal and nonfatal overdoses, and is already being used in San Diego and other counties and states. Chula Vista will be the first city in the region to use it in both police and fire departments.
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020

A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
CARLSBAD, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans

The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says

While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pacificsandiego.com

Adopt a cat or dog for free in Bonita or Carlsbad shelters in August

SAN DIEGO — Prospective pet parents can adopt an animal for free from San Diego County animal shelters in Bonita and Carlsbad this month. The county is waiving all adoption fees in August as part of “Clear the Shelters,” a monthlong national program to find homes for animals in shelters. The fee holiday applies to all pets, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs. Fees are typically $100 for puppies and $75 for adult dogs, $75 for kittens and $60 for full-grown cats, said Kelly Campbell, director for San Diego County Animal Services.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

