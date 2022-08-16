ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Windsor hotel that housed the homeless during the pandemic reopens

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEKa1_0hInjFEh00

Hotel survives pandemic housing homeless now ready to reopen to public 02:18

WINDSOR (KPIX) --  After months providing shelter to homeless people during the pandemic, a Windsor hotel has undergone a massive renovation. Now it has reopened but the owners are now facing a different set of challenges.

The Windsor Holiday Inn opened in 2017. First, it dealt with the threat of wildfires, and then in 2020, business plummeted as the pandemic started.

That's when the owners and Sonoma County struck a deal to rent rooms to the homeless community.

"Very very hesitant on wanting to go that direction but it was only one of the ways possible to make it through that time," said Nick Desai Jr., the GM/Owner Holiday Inn Windsor Wine Country.

Desai saw occupancy rates fall below 10% after the pandemic began. Not only did he face to possibility of huge financial losses, he knew he would have to lay off employees. The family then took an unconventional step to keep the business going.

"For us we know we did a good thing for the community. We know we did a good thing for ourselves and our staff. We met this facility afloat and we were able to open this facility to the public again," Desai explains.

Roughly half of the 100 rooms were rented to those that were unhoused during the pandemic. Once the contract ended with the county, the next hurdle appeared.

"Within 6 weeks, we turned around this entire place to become a hotel and restaurant and bar again," Desai said.

Everything in the hotel was steamed cleaned. Mattresses, bedding and carpets were replaced. Numerous inspections were done before opening to the public again.

Was there was a kind of a fear on the backend on how people would perceive this property?

"There was and there still is," said Desail.

It was a risk Desai was willing to take knowing it would take time to change some people's perceptions. He says, if the opportunity presented itself again, he would make the same decision knowing that he was able to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community during the pandemic.

"Yes there are people that are going to take it for granted but a majority of them were working individuals that just could not afford to afford housing in this area."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland could lose millions in funding over huge homeless camp

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The city of Oakland on Friday asked for more time to respond after Gov. Gavin Newson threatened to withhold funding to the city over the handling of its largest homeless encampment.The Wood Street encampment in West Oakland stretches for almost a mile on land owned by the city, Caltrans, other public agencies and railroad companies.Firefighters have responded to more than 100 blazes at the site in recent years.Governor Newsom wants it gone. He said Oakland needs to provide temporary shelter for everyone at the encampment, not just people who camp on city-owned land, so they can...
OAKLAND, CA
Lake County News

South Lake County Fire Protection District receives two new HeloPods

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — A generous donation from the South Lake Fire Sirens Auxiliary Group has allowed South Lake County Fire Protection District to order two new generation portable dip tanks known as HeloPods. The HeloPod is a groundbreaking product manufactured in Simi Valley, California, designed and built as a...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Windsor, CA
Society
City
Sonoma, CA
ksro.com

Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations

Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Resident Denied Restraining Order Against Petaluma Police

A former resident of the Steamer Landing Park homeless encampment won’t be getting a restraining order against the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday, a district court judge denied the woman’s motion for a temporary restraining order. She put in for the restraining order when she was forced to leave a shelter and go back to living on the streets. She cited police harassment as the reason. But, the judge who made the ruling Thursday says she failed to describe examples of harassment she’s suffered at the hands of the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

A Recycling Center in Windsor to Close Down August 26th

Sonoma County is losing another recycling center due to economic losses. The Press Democrat reports that Brogard in Windsor will shut it doors on August 26th after 19 years of operations. The owners say they’re losing money every month trying to recycle 5- or 10-cent containers. Labor costs have gone up along with traffic while subsidies from the state have gone down. 85-percent of recycling sites have closed within the past decade in Sonoma County with California itself losing almost half in that same time span.
WINDSOR, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg

A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
HEALDSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Windsor Holiday Inn#Gm
KRON4 News

Bay Area shelters overloaded with rabbits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes. “Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will […]
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21

Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Public Boat Launch, New Russian River Access Opens in Guerneville

Major upgrades to downtown regional park completed. Boaters, anglers and other river recreation enthusiasts may now begin or end their adventures on the Russian River near the downtown area of Guerneville, as Sonoma County Regional Parks has officially opened the community’s first public boat launch and portage at Guerneville River Park this month. The new launch area, designed for canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and other non-motorized watercraft, is part of Regional Parks’ efforts to improve river access and public recreation opportunities on the Russian River.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
sfstandard.com

Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living

An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
ksro.com

Enrique Goldbaum Identified as Stabbing Victim Last Week in Santa Rosa

A stabbing victim in southwest Santa Rosa is being identified. Authorities say the victim of an August 11th stabbing was 34-year-old Enrique Goldbaum of Santa Rosa. Goldbaum was severely wounded that night at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. He was pronounced dead a short while later at a local hospital. 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia was arrested for his death. Investigators are still trying to determine their relationship. A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral costs, describing Goldbaum as a “loving, funny, hard working happy person.” He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

High-speed rail between San Francisco, San Jose receives final EIR approval

SAN FRANCISCO – The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg.The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will utilize the right-of-way currently used by Caltrain.High speed rail officials have now approved the environmental clearance documents for 420 miles of the project's 500-mile span between San Francisco and Anaheim."If nothing else, what it does is it really prepares and moves this entire project forward towards construction, with of...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy