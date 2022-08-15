Read full article on original website
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4
Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson. The presence of blue-green algae was confirmed on Thursday, August 18, 2022. “Suspect a HAB? When in doubt, stay out. Avoid exposure to any water that may contain harmful algae. Be especially vigilant...
UM Alumnus Ready to Lead Glacier National Park
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it’s easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Join us in talking about Catchin the Big Ones today!
We can’t think of anything better for you to do today than tune into Catchin the Big Ones with the Captain for the latest in fishing reports for Western and Central Montana this morning from 8-9am on KGVO 1290am/98.3fm in Missoula. You can also listen online at http://newstalkkgvo.com/listen-live/popup/. The show is broadcast live from Paradise Falls on the” Banks of Brooks” Captain is joined by Neal Cote from Bob Wards and Carolyn Persico from Rock Creek Fisherman’s Mercantile will have fishing reports. Teresa Lunn from United Country Real Estate will test your knowledge with trivia. Scott Arnold “The Painter” will have information on the Helena Reservoirs and Trout Creek Keep up to date with Outdoor updates from the Desk of Downrigger Dale and get the Krisco Liquor Sportsman Recipe of the Week with Deadeye Denny.
