Woman accidentally shot by holstered weapon during struggle with police in Lewiston
Police in Lewiston say a handcuffed woman was accidentally shot in the buttocks while fighting with officers on Tuesday. Police told the Sun Journal 24-year-old Tameika Girardin was being picked up from the Lewiston police station by Windham police for a burglary charge there. Police said she was fighting with...
Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill
Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
Old Orchard Beach man accused of assaulting 2-year-old
An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after a 2-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries. Sanford Police Lieutenant Matthew Gagne says officers were called to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25th. The child was being treated there for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police...
Anthem to continue providing coverage for Maine Medical Center patients following dispute over payments
MaineHealth has reached an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that will keep Maine’s largest hospital in-network for another two years. The healthcare provider said Wednesday the agreement means Maine Medical Center patients with Anthem insurance will receive in-network services at the hospital for the next two years.
New solar project will provide energy to state office buildings in Augusta
More solar power is coming to Maine. The Maine Department of Transportation announced that work began to install new solar arrays on Wednesday. They’ll be located in three state-owned spaces in Augusta. The department says the arrays will be able to power state office buildings and save the state...
