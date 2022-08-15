ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Maine AG joins effort to oppose Alabama transgender bill

Maine’s top prosecutor is opposing an Alabama law targeting those who assist youth in seeking out gender transition treatment. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Thursday he was joining a group of 21 attorneys general who have filed an amicus brief to oppose the legislation. It was preliminarily blocked by the district court.
Old Orchard Beach man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after a 2-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries. Sanford Police Lieutenant Matthew Gagne says officers were called to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25th. The child was being treated there for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police...
New solar project will provide energy to state office buildings in Augusta

More solar power is coming to Maine. The Maine Department of Transportation announced that work began to install new solar arrays on Wednesday. They’ll be located in three state-owned spaces in Augusta. The department says the arrays will be able to power state office buildings and save the state...
