New fast casual vegan restaurant hopes to energize Hayes Valley neighborhood

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

New vegan restaurant making a buzz in Hayes Valley 01:49

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A trendy, new vegan restaurant in Hayes Valley is focused on being approachable. Rad Radish hopes its business will help the neighborhood rebound.

The restaurant's space on the corner of Hayes and Franklin Streets has been empty for the last two and a half years since the start of the pandemic. Monday was opening night.

"Rad Radish is basically, our whole thing is that we have a radical idea that vegan food should be fresh, affordable, approachable and it should taste as good as it makes you feel," said general manager Alex Johnson.

It's one of San Francisco's few vegan spots where you can order take-out friendly food at a kiosk. The concept comes from the popular, more formal plant-based restaurant Wildseed on Union Street.

Prices range between $13 and $16 an entree.

Rad Radish is near popular city venues like Davies Symphony Hall and SFJAZZ center.

"Restaurants really give community to a neighborhood right, it's what makes a lot of people want to live in a certain place, access to some place delicious regularly," said Johnson. "I think hopefully bringing more life into the neighborhood and making it have this buzz again."

"We're vegans, there aren't as many options in San Francisco, so we're super excited to try it out and it's been amazing, every bite," said Gladys Stone of San Francisco.

Rad Radish attracted vegans and non-vegans alike Monday night.

"We actually followed the chef at Lolinda and we were curious to check out his vegan restaurant," said Erin Arinez of Oakland. "It's great."

