Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VATerry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall
HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
Is recycling a waste? Hampton Roads cities weigh the high cost of recycling
More municipalities across the country, including Isle of Wight and Chesapeake are moving away from recycling altogether or changing the way they do it. They say the costs to recycle are higher.
Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads
NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Widespread power outage in downtown Hampton resolved
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after noon, a representative from Dominion Energy said that most buildings downtown, such as City Hall, had regained power. The cause of the outage still isn't yet known. A large portion of the downtown area in Hampton was without power Wednesday morning, according to...
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA
One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.
Route 58 construction to shift traffic August 18
The eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the current median onto the vacated westbound lanes.
NASA Langley breaks ground on new wind tunnel with unique vertical design
NASA Langley Research Center's Flight Dynamics Research Facility will advance research all manner of flight, from earth-bound autonomous vehicles to planetary landers.
Power outage affects much of downtown Hampton
A power outage affecting a good part of downtown Hampton isn't expected to be fixed until later this afternoon.
An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among the first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons including the city’s first Black Mayor, […]
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective
A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case.
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
