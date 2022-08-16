ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex prepares to open this fall

HAMPTON, Va. — Over a year in the making, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex is preparing to open this fall. Officials broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in July of 2021. It cost around $30 million to build, according to city officials. The 64,000-square-foot facility will feature:. Eight lanes, 50-meter...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk businesses join the 'fight' as Shaggy sign war spreads

NORFOLK, Va. — The "fight" between several small businesses in Virginia Beach has made its way to Norfolk, the latest development in the sign war involving Z104.5's Shaggy. The business battle began on Aug. 12 when the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach called out the Haygood Skating Center, owned by Shaggy, in a targeted sign message.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Widespread power outage in downtown Hampton resolved

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Shortly after noon, a representative from Dominion Energy said that most buildings downtown, such as City Hall, had regained power. The cause of the outage still isn't yet known. A large portion of the downtown area in Hampton was without power Wednesday morning, according to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Terry Mansfield

Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA

One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among the first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons including the city’s first Black Mayor, […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE

