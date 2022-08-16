ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?

By Kate Stalter
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pyz0x_0hInhaVQ00

Cybersecurity stocks have been on the rise in recent weeks, as companies like CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rally from previous lows.

CrowdStrike specializes in cloud-based protection for enterprise customers. It offers intelligence about various cyber threats, and also provides security and info-tech operations management services, mostly on a subscription basis.

CrowdStrike key player in endpoint security, the term for the protection of computer networks that are remotely connected to other devices. With more professionals working from home on company networks, endpoint security has become even more important in the past two years.

Meanwhile, hackers and others with ill intentions are upping their games, another reason cybersecurity is high on the list of items corporations need to invest in.

The stock is up 43.67% in the past three months, from a low of $130 on May 12. Shares closed Monday at $201.82, a gain of $0.95 over Friday.

On CrowdStrike’s chart, a trendline shows near-term potential for a rally to around $215. In addition, over the next 12 to 18 months, analysts have a price target of $247.32, according to MarketBeat ratings data . That’s a potential upside of 22.58%. Wall Street’s consensus rating is “buy.”

Rolling Out New Services

Last week, the company unveiled artificial intelligence-powered Indicators of Attack, delivered on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud. According to the company, “these new detection and response capabilities stop emerging attack techniques and enable organizations to optimize the threat detection and response lifecycle with speed, scale and accuracy.”

CrowdStrike reports its second quarter on August 30 after the market’s close. Analysts are eyeing a loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $515.45 million.

However, non-GAAP income per share in recent quarters has come in on the positive side, resulting in triple-digit year-over-year earnings growth in each of the past eight quarters. Revenue increased at double-digit rates during that time.

MarketBeat earnings data reveal that CrowdStrike beat earnings and revenue expectations in every quarter since September 2019.

It often helps a stock if there’s strength throughout its industry, as that widespread potential attracts broad investment. Companies with similar or related services, or with similar customer bases, often move in tandem as capital flows into the industry as a whole.

For example, in the case of CrowdStrike, fellow large-cap cybersecurity stocks in rally mode include Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) .

Palo Alto Networks specializes in firewall protection. It’s also in the business of cloud security. The stock advanced 10.11% in the past three months, and is still consolidating - meaning investors may not have missed the next big rally - at least in the near-to-medium term.

The company is due to report its fiscal fourth quarter on August 22, with analysts expecting earnings per share of $2.28 on revenue of $1.54 billion. If met, those would mark year-over-year gains on both the top and bottom lines.

MarketBeat earnings data

for Palo Alto Networks show that the company missed bottom-line views in the past two quarters.

Not Beating Views By Enough

Another large-cap Internet security company, Fortinet, has been correcting since January. It’s only advanced 1.80% in the past three months, but has rebounded 1.69% in the past week, following a gap lower after its August 3 report.

While second-quarter earnings and sales topped analysts’ views, revenue guidance for the current quarter came in lower than expectations. In addition, illustrating the “priced to perfection” phenomenon that often occurs with growth stocks, Wall Street was disappointed with the degree of this past quarter’s earnings and revenue beats.

Yes, you read that right. Although the company exceeded expectations, it wasn’t by a significant enough margin, when compared to the size of the beats in prior quarters.

However, MarketBeat analyst data for Fortinet show that Wall Street is maintaining a price target of $72.16 on the stock, a potential upside of 33.43%. Analysts rate the stock as a “moderate buy.”

Clearly, given the various trends, including work-from-home and increased threats, cybersecurity will remain a growing business. However, if you are considering adding a cybersecurity stock to your portfolio, make sure it’s rallying from previous lows, that the business case is strong and that the big institutional investors, such as mutual funds, continue to support the stock with increased buying.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHPMU_0hInhaVQ00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Palo Alto Networks#Internet Security#Cloud Security#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cybersecurity#Crowdstrike Holdings#Crwd#Marketbeat#Crowdstrike Falcon
Entrepreneur

Apple's Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally

While it's been a good summer for equities in general after a torrid first half of the year, tech titan Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is having a particularly sunny couple of months. Since the start of June their shares have rallied more than 30%, effectively reversing the 30% drop they'd been experiencing since March. What had initially looked like a bull trap soon became a full-on trend reversal, and as markets trade through these dog days of summer, Apple's shares are suddenly within a couple of dollars of hitting all time highs.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Reasons to Still Be Bearish

The recent rally in stocks (SPY) has been impressive. But it is still officially a bear market and there are 5 reasons that bears will not be waving a white...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought

The recent rally in the benchmark indices indicates improving investors’ sentiments. Moreover, analysts believe the economy could likely dodge a recession. So, it could be wise to consider buying quality...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Stocks Under $5 to Buy This Month

The recent rally in the stock market indicates improving investor sentiment. Slightly lower inflation in July and stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have fueled the market’s momentum. So, we think fundamentally sound...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores

If you are looking for a bargain in the Retail Sector Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) is not it but it is a relatively safe dividend payer that also buys back shares. The stock trades at roughly 21.5X its earnings estimates which put it in line with peers like The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and sector favorites like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT). The valuation, high relative to the broad market S&P 500, is deserved however because Ross Stores is a well-run, blue-chip quality, dividend-growing off-price retailer in a good position for the times. There are near-term headwinds impacting results and the outlook but those will aid the company over the long term. Inventories are bloating across the retail universe and that means bargains galore for Ross Stores and its inflation-afflicted clientele.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How to Buy Real Estate in the Metaverse

Who would have thought the day would come when the average person could own land next to their favorite celebrity with just a few clicks of a button from the comfort of their own home? The metaverse has made that a reality.
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You'll Like Verra Mobility Stock

If you've ever gotten a speed, red light, or school bus camera ticket in the mail, then you know how miserable they can be. At some point, you think to yourself that there's got to be someone on the other side making a ton of money off these tickets. Well, there is a company making a ton of money and they have a near monopoly in doing so. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is smart mobility technology solutions company with a presence in over 15 countries. In addition to safety cameras, they also provide automated toll and violations management and title and registration services to rental dealerships. The Company continued to generate positive cash flow during the COVID-19 pandemic as major car rental company Hertz Global (NYSE: HTZ) went into bankruptcy. The lockdowns spurred pent-up demand for commuters to the hit the roads hard and heavy when they were lifted. Despite rising fuel prices, the domestic travel recovery continues to drive profits for Verra as more travel means more tolls and more tickets. Verra also owns a 90% market share of the nationwide tolling, title, and registration solutions for rental car companies and traffic violations management for commercial fleets.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy