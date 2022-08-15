Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Ellsworth American
Marion H. McFarland
Marion H. McFarland, 92, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born at Hagan Hospital in Lamoine, June 28, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Winnifred (McIntyre) Hamor. Marion graduated from Ellsworth High School. She met her husband of 66 years at...
Ellsworth American
Marilyn Peterson
Marilyn Ann Bryant Moran Peterson, 93, passed on Aug. 3, 2022, and is now with God in Paradise. She was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Somesville, the daughter of Ralph Alonzo and Eleanor Gertrude (Young) Bryant. She is a descendant of the Stanleys and Gilleys of the Cranberry Islands. Her...
Ellsworth American
Ninotchka Ann Milliken
Ninotchka Ann Milliken, 79, of Surry, passed away on Aug. 12 after complications from a stroke suffered on July 3. Nikki was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Portland to biological parents Signa and John Silver. She was raised by Virginia and John Silver. Nikki graduated from Deering High School in 1961 and went on to work at New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Portland. While working in the kitchen at the University of Maine Portland, Nikki met Robert Milliken and they married in Portland on Aug. 31, 1963. After moving to Bangor, Nikki worked at Nissen Bakery in Brewer as a secretary in order to help Bob through grad school. In 1972, Nikki and Bob moved to Cumberland, where they remained until they retired to Surry in 2004. While in Cumberland, Nikki drove a school bus for SAD 51 for 30 years. Not one to remain idle, Nikki also worked at Terison Apple Orchards and the Log Cabin store, both in Cumberland.
Ellsworth American
Student notes
Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono, where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth American
Former Mount Desert Islander editor to join the Maine Press Hall of Fame
BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Islander editor Earl Brechlin will be inducted into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame this October at a ceremony in the town where he built his journalism career. Brechlin, along with Chris and Paula Roberts of The Lincoln County News, have been...
Ellsworth American
Commentary: Another part of Bill’s story
Ten days before Bill Raiten died, I brought to him, at his request, a Bill Raiten ice cream sundae from Pugnuts, a splendid ice cream parlor in Surry, courtesy of Eric, one of the owners. Bill met me on the porch, relaxed and good-natured, gladly accepting the sundae and digging...
Ellsworth American
Winter Harbor hosts 58th annual lobster boat races
WINTER HARBOR — Crowds gathered at the dock in Winter Harbor Saturday for the start of the 58th annual lobster boat races hosted by the town. The races ran during the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival, which included a craft fair at the fire station and lobster dinner at the Masonic Lodge.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Barbara L. Williams, Mount Desert and Jason J. Watson, Bar Harbor. Married June 17, 2000, at Mount Desert. Curtis B. Alley, Sullivan and Meganne B. Alley, Mariaville. Married Nov. 1, 2014, at Ellsworth. Diana L. Ross, Bangor and Michael M. Ross,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of August 18
BUCKSPORT — A van struck and went into the side of the Carrier’s Mainely Lobster building on Route 46 Aug. 11. No one was injured, according to police. Phillip Manion, 89, of Coronado, Calif., was driving the passenger van, a 2019 Dodge, according to a report filed by Officer Kayla Brooks. There was no word on a damage estimate to the building or the vehicle.
Ellsworth American
Talk marks anniversary of naval base closure
WINTER HARBOR — On Aug. 12, the Schoodic Institute hosted Cmdr. James Guest, USN (retired) to speak about the history of the United States Navy at Schoodic Point, and the story of the naval base in Winter Harbor. This was part of a series of events hosted by the Schoodic Institute for the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Naval Security Group Activity (NSGA) Winter Harbor naval base in 2002.
Ellsworth American
Portland man indicted on murder charge
ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth School Bus Schedule
Bus #1 Mike Cummings Starts at Green Lake Fish Hatchery at 6:42 a.m. Picks up on Rt 180 to the Gary Moore Rd and Northeast Cove Way. Loops around to Rt 180 and continues down to Sunset Park Rd, Bridge Twin Rd, Eagle Rd to HCTC. Picks up at Shore Rd and Fieldstone Way to the schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 18
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating an incident in which an Alaska man who was in Orland for work earlier this month may have been given fentanyl instead of cocaine, which he thought he was receiving. “The male later overdosed and suspected that the...
Ellsworth American
Tourism not a one-size-fits all issue for Downeast communities
Tourism has been a bit of a roller coaster over the last few years. The year 2019 saw 37 million visitors come to Maine. In 2020, hit hard by the pandemic, tourist visitation was down about 27 percent. Cruise ship visits ceased. The Canadian border was closed. The summer of...
Ellsworth American
Concert scheduled in Orland Aug. 19
ORLAND — The Oranbega Retreat Center in Orland will welcome singer-songwriter Danie Ocean back from Philadelphia to give a concert of her new music, along with some old favorites, on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. The Retreat Center, located at 36 Narramissic Drive in Orland, supports the work...
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police log week of August 18
GOULDSBORO — A carved wooden bear was reported stolen last week from a home in the vicinity of the Mill Pond and Crowley Island roads in Corea. The homeowner told Gouldsboro Police Chief Pat McNulty and Sgt. Adam Brackett that numerous people recently had trespassed on her property on their way up from the beach. As a result of the theft, new security measures have been instituted at the property.
Ellsworth American
Sumner fall sports adapt to construction
SULLIVAN — While construction of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus is incomplete and issues have been raised about the sprinkler system, the timeline will have little to no additional impact on the athletics program, according to Assistant Principal Rick Dube. “We had a plan going in as...
Ellsworth American
RSU 25 BUS SCHEDULE BUCKSPORT, ORLAND, PROSPECT AND VERONA ISLAND 2022-2023
BUS A (Prospect) – 6:45 a.m. – N. Searsport Road, George Road, Clark Road, Ward Road, Clark Road, N. Searsport Road, Hatch Road, N. Searsport Road. BUS B (Prospect) – 6:55 a.m. –Hawes Bridge Road, Route 1A to Frankfort Town Line, Spout Hill Road, Route 1A South to Stockton Springs, Muskrat Farm Road, Blanket Lane, Route 174, Bowden Point, Route 174 to Route 1, Switzer Springs Road.
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill again considers harbor dredging project
BLUE HILL — Whether or not to dredge Blue Hill’s inner harbor has long been a “will they, won’t they” situation. Now it’s time once again for the town to make its move. Or not. The Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing...
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill brush fire investigated
BLUE HILL — The Maine Forest Service is investigating a brush fire that claimed at least half an acre Sunday afternoon off the Range Road, according to Blue Hill Fire Chief Matt Dennison. The fire started off an old logging road off 319 Range Road, Dennison said. The fire...
Comments / 0