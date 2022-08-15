ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth American

Marion H. McFarland

Marion H. McFarland, 92, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born at Hagan Hospital in Lamoine, June 28, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Winnifred (McIntyre) Hamor. Marion graduated from Ellsworth High School. She met her husband of 66 years at...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Marilyn Peterson

Marilyn Ann Bryant Moran Peterson, 93, passed on Aug. 3, 2022, and is now with God in Paradise. She was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Somesville, the daughter of Ralph Alonzo and Eleanor Gertrude (Young) Bryant. She is a descendant of the Stanleys and Gilleys of the Cranberry Islands. Her...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Ninotchka Ann Milliken

Ninotchka Ann Milliken, 79, of Surry, passed away on Aug. 12 after complications from a stroke suffered on July 3. Nikki was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Portland to biological parents Signa and John Silver. She was raised by Virginia and John Silver. Nikki graduated from Deering High School in 1961 and went on to work at New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Portland. While working in the kitchen at the University of Maine Portland, Nikki met Robert Milliken and they married in Portland on Aug. 31, 1963. After moving to Bangor, Nikki worked at Nissen Bakery in Brewer as a secretary in order to help Bob through grad school. In 1972, Nikki and Bob moved to Cumberland, where they remained until they retired to Surry in 2004. While in Cumberland, Nikki drove a school bus for SAD 51 for 30 years. Not one to remain idle, Nikki also worked at Terison Apple Orchards and the Log Cabin store, both in Cumberland.
SURRY, ME
Ellsworth American

Student notes

Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono, where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.
ORONO, ME
Ellsworth American

Commentary: Another part of Bill’s story

Ten days before Bill Raiten died, I brought to him, at his request, a Bill Raiten ice cream sundae from Pugnuts, a splendid ice cream parlor in Surry, courtesy of Eric, one of the owners. Bill met me on the porch, relaxed and good-natured, gladly accepting the sundae and digging...
SURRY, ME
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor hosts 58th annual lobster boat races

WINTER HARBOR — Crowds gathered at the dock in Winter Harbor Saturday for the start of the 58th annual lobster boat races hosted by the town. The races ran during the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival, which included a craft fair at the fire station and lobster dinner at the Masonic Lodge.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Barbara L. Williams, Mount Desert and Jason J. Watson, Bar Harbor. Married June 17, 2000, at Mount Desert. Curtis B. Alley, Sullivan and Meganne B. Alley, Mariaville. Married Nov. 1, 2014, at Ellsworth. Diana L. Ross, Bangor and Michael M. Ross,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
#U S Marine
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Police log week of August 18

BUCKSPORT — A van struck and went into the side of the Carrier’s Mainely Lobster building on Route 46 Aug. 11. No one was injured, according to police. Phillip Manion, 89, of Coronado, Calif., was driving the passenger van, a 2019 Dodge, according to a report filed by Officer Kayla Brooks. There was no word on a damage estimate to the building or the vehicle.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Talk marks anniversary of naval base closure

WINTER HARBOR — On Aug. 12, the Schoodic Institute hosted Cmdr. James Guest, USN (retired) to speak about the history of the United States Navy at Schoodic Point, and the story of the naval base in Winter Harbor. This was part of a series of events hosted by the Schoodic Institute for the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Naval Security Group Activity (NSGA) Winter Harbor naval base in 2002.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Portland man indicted on murder charge

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth School Bus Schedule

Bus #1 Mike Cummings Starts at Green Lake Fish Hatchery at 6:42 a.m. Picks up on Rt 180 to the Gary Moore Rd and Northeast Cove Way. Loops around to Rt 180 and continues down to Sunset Park Rd, Bridge Twin Rd, Eagle Rd to HCTC. Picks up at Shore Rd and Fieldstone Way to the schools.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 18

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating an incident in which an Alaska man who was in Orland for work earlier this month may have been given fentanyl instead of cocaine, which he thought he was receiving. “The male later overdosed and suspected that the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Tourism not a one-size-fits all issue for Downeast communities

Tourism has been a bit of a roller coaster over the last few years. The year 2019 saw 37 million visitors come to Maine. In 2020, hit hard by the pandemic, tourist visitation was down about 27 percent. Cruise ship visits ceased. The Canadian border was closed. The summer of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Concert scheduled in Orland Aug. 19

ORLAND — The Oranbega Retreat Center in Orland will welcome singer-songwriter Danie Ocean back from Philadelphia to give a concert of her new music, along with some old favorites, on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. The Retreat Center, located at 36 Narramissic Drive in Orland, supports the work...
ORLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Gouldsboro Police log week of August 18

GOULDSBORO — A carved wooden bear was reported stolen last week from a home in the vicinity of the Mill Pond and Crowley Island roads in Corea. The homeowner told Gouldsboro Police Chief Pat McNulty and Sgt. Adam Brackett that numerous people recently had trespassed on her property on their way up from the beach. As a result of the theft, new security measures have been instituted at the property.
GOULDSBORO, ME
Ellsworth American

Sumner fall sports adapt to construction

SULLIVAN — While construction of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus is incomplete and issues have been raised about the sprinkler system, the timeline will have little to no additional impact on the athletics program, according to Assistant Principal Rick Dube. “We had a plan going in as...
SULLIVAN, ME
Ellsworth American

RSU 25 BUS SCHEDULE BUCKSPORT, ORLAND, PROSPECT AND VERONA ISLAND 2022-2023

BUS A (Prospect) – 6:45 a.m. – N. Searsport Road, George Road, Clark Road, Ward Road, Clark Road, N. Searsport Road, Hatch Road, N. Searsport Road. BUS B (Prospect) – 6:55 a.m. –Hawes Bridge Road, Route 1A to Frankfort Town Line, Spout Hill Road, Route 1A South to Stockton Springs, Muskrat Farm Road, Blanket Lane, Route 174, Bowden Point, Route 174 to Route 1, Switzer Springs Road.
ORLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill again considers harbor dredging project

BLUE HILL — Whether or not to dredge Blue Hill’s inner harbor has long been a “will they, won’t they” situation. Now it’s time once again for the town to make its move. Or not. The Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Blue Hill brush fire investigated

BLUE HILL — The Maine Forest Service is investigating a brush fire that claimed at least half an acre Sunday afternoon off the Range Road, according to Blue Hill Fire Chief Matt Dennison. The fire started off an old logging road off 319 Range Road, Dennison said. The fire...
BLUE HILL, ME

