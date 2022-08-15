Ninotchka Ann Milliken, 79, of Surry, passed away on Aug. 12 after complications from a stroke suffered on July 3. Nikki was born on Dec. 9, 1942, in Portland to biological parents Signa and John Silver. She was raised by Virginia and John Silver. Nikki graduated from Deering High School in 1961 and went on to work at New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Portland. While working in the kitchen at the University of Maine Portland, Nikki met Robert Milliken and they married in Portland on Aug. 31, 1963. After moving to Bangor, Nikki worked at Nissen Bakery in Brewer as a secretary in order to help Bob through grad school. In 1972, Nikki and Bob moved to Cumberland, where they remained until they retired to Surry in 2004. While in Cumberland, Nikki drove a school bus for SAD 51 for 30 years. Not one to remain idle, Nikki also worked at Terison Apple Orchards and the Log Cabin store, both in Cumberland.

SURRY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO